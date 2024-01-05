After accomplished high school careers, Warroad trio reunites at Bemidji State

Jan. 5—Staring in the face of an 18-game winless streak, the Bemidji State women's hockey team needed a boost.

Points are hard to come by for the Beavers in the WCHA. However, a mid-November series against Minnesota State was a good chance to end the long drought.

BSU pulled out a 3-2 win in overtime over the Mavericks. It was their first win of the 2023-24 season, and it started with a connection built in Hockeytown, USA.

Freshmen Talya Hendrickson and Kate Johnson are two of eight Bemidji State rookies. They graduated from Warroad High School in the spring of 2023, just months after winning a second consecutive Class A state championship.

Against Minnesota State, Beavers head coach Jim Scanlan paired the duo with junior Genevieve Hendrickson. Genevieve is Talya's older sister who graduated from Warroad in the spring of 2021.

The three former Warriors were paired together at the start of their first collegiate season together. And after time spent playing on lines with other forwards, they were reunited.

"It's definitely a special experience because not everybody gets to grow up playing together," Genevieve said. "To get to go to college and play alongside your sister and another kid that you played with (in high school), it's a special and fun experience."

Genevieve fed a pass to Talya for the game's first goal in the opening period. Since then, Genevieve, Talya and Johnson have combined for four goals and six assists in their last eight games.

"It was super exciting, especially to do it with them," Johnson said of finding success at the collegiate level. "Getting our first goals has been a challenge for the both of us. It was good to get them out of the way."

Warroad is a town less than half the size of Bemidji State's enrollment. It's nestled into the top-left corner of Minnesota, neighboring Canada. Yet, it routinely produces some of the state's best high school hockey players.

Whether those players are born in Warroad or move to the area, the Warriors are perennial Class A powerhouses in both boys and girls hockey. Specifically, the Warroad girls are a 13-time state qualifier since 2006, with nine title game appearances and four state championships.

The last two were won with the help of Talya and Johnson.

"All the way from youth to high school, (Warroad) is all about developing players and making them better," Talya said. "Whether it's girls or boys, they truly care about everyone in the program. At the high school level with the coaches, they did a great job of helping us reach out to college schools and get noticed. Being in a community that supports you as much as Warroad does is so great."

Johnson and Talya played in a state title game with Genevieve on April 1, 2021. The Warriors suffered a 3-1 loss against Proctor/Hermantown, and Genevieve thought that might have been the last time she would play with her sister.

Genevieve committed to play in college for the Franklin Pierce women's hockey team. She played in 24 games during her freshman season, scoring five goals and six assists. She was a two-time NEWHA Rookie of the Week winner and was named to the All-Rookie team following her only season with the Ravens.

But Genevieve wanted to be closer to home, and she wanted to play against the best of the best.

"The WCHA is the hardest and best league in the country," Genevieve said. "This is where the best players play, so it was a tough transition to come here. Players are stronger, faster, more skilled."

By the time Genevieve entered her name in the transfer portal, her sister had already committed to Bemidji State.

"It was more her recruiting me," Genevieve added. "I knew I wanted to transfer and play in the WCHA. I wanted to get closer to home. But I wasn't expecting to be playing with Talya."

"When she was out at Franklin Pierce, we thought we were going to play together anyway," Talya said. "But when I decided to come to Bemidji instead, I didn't really expect that we were going to play together. So I was really excited when she decided to transfer here."

Talya and Johnson didn't intentionally make their decision to play college hockey together. But having some familiarity on the ice and on campus was an added perk in their recruitment process.

"I've known Talya since I was 8 years old," Johnson said. "It's always been a dream (to play college hockey). Then we thought, 'Oh, we could play together.' I guess we never really believed that it would happen in college until it did, and it's pretty cool to be on the ice with her and (Genevieve)."

The high school game came easier for Bemidji State's Warroad line.

Johnson nearly hit 100 points during her senior season. With 38 goals and 60 assists, she was third on the team in points behind St. Thomas' Rylie Bartz (59g, 48a) and Talya, who hit the century mark with 38 goals and 63 assists.

Johnson finished high school with 107 goals and 118 assists in three seasons. Talya played at the varsity level for four years, totaling 113 goals and 119 assists.

Genevieve graduated with five seasons of varsity hockey experience. After finishing eighth grade with four goals and 13 assists, Genevieve amassed 11 goals and 181 assists, according to MN Girls' Hockey Hub.

"In Warroad, we were always pretty good, and we didn't have too much competition unless it was in (Class) AA or at state," Johnson said. "Winning those games wasn't as hard as it is to win games here. Just getting a goal is hard compared to high school when you could score five of them, and it's not a big deal."

Genevieve adjusted to life in the WCHA first. She scored two goals and five assists in 31 games during her sophomore season in 2022-23.

Johnson and Talya have already combined for 10 points in their first 20 games with the Beavers. However, they had one assist between them before BSU's series with Minnesota State in November.

"The size and speed have been an adjustment, and the goaltending is so much better," Talya said. "You go from averaging three points a game in high school to having three points total halfway through the season. It's definitely an adjustment knowing that you're not going to score and get a bunch of assists every game."

Bemidji State's three Warroad grads take the lumps from growing into the college game together. They like that family is close by to watch them play against the country's best women's hockey teams, all while playing 100 miles from the town that got the best out of them.

"The (Warroad) coaches always wanted the best for us," Genevieve said. "The support there is amazing. We know that not everybody gets that growing up, so it's definitely special to be a part of that. Having the help that we had beside us definitely got us to where we are today."