'Accommodating Foden effectively a conundrum for Southgate'

[Getty Images]

Phil Foden was one of the Premier League's stellar performers as Manchester City claimed a fourth successive title but he still struggles to find a comfortable home in England's line-up.

Foden's natural position is working centrally, as he did to brilliant effect in Pep Guardiola's side, but in England's current system under Gareth Southgate he is unlikely to be deployed there, with Jude Bellingham the figure around which this side revolves.

Southgate wants to utilise Foden, but against Serbia on Sunday he once again struggled to make an impact in an area where there have been impressive reports about Anthony Gordon, a potential rival for his position, filtering out of England's training base.

Foden's left-flank partnership with Kieran Trippier did not look a natural fit and it is something Southgate must consider before England face Denmark on Thursday.

There was no lack of endeavour, but Foden was never the constant threat he poses for City at club level.

Foden had 64 touches but only one in the Serbia penalty area. He created one chance but it was a low-key, peripheral performance.

No-one would ever question the talent of the English footballer of the year but accommodating him effectively is a conundrum for Southgate.

Foden was not the only one to have a quiet night, with captain Harry Kane touching the ball just twice during the first half.

Read more from Phil on the five key England talking points