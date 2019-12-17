Accolades rolling in for No. 8 Oregon men’s basketball, Payton Pritchard

Three days after Oregon's historic 71-70 win at then-No. 5 Michigan, the nation is still taking notice. After the Ducks moved up to No. 8 in the AP Poll Top 25 and senior guard Payton Pritchard earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, the team has earned the NABC Division I National Team of the Week.

The only team in the nation with 3️⃣ top-15 wins away from home, the Ducks pick up @NABC1927 National Team of the Week honors following their first top-5 road win since 1976.#GoDucks | #AlwaysUs pic.twitter.com/OVoG3EFVYy — Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 17, 2019

The win over Michigan marked the best regular season non-conference victory for the Ducks, defeating a top-5 non-conference team for the first time in program history. The Ducks have now defeated three top-15 teams away from home this season.

Pritchard was also named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Tuesday. 15 of the final 17 points scored for Oregon came from Pritchard and his late game heroics. He finished with 23 points four assists and three steals in the win. But arguably the most impressive part of his game on Saturday was his fearlessness getting to the hoop and finishing through contact. Pritchard attempted one three-pointer and made only one free throw of his 23 points.

Pritchard is averaging 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.

