Accidental or intentional? Francis Ngannou, others question illegal elbow ruling at UFC on ESPN 34

Should it have been a disqualification or a no contest? That’s the question many in the MMA world were asking following the Martin Buday-Chris Barnett fight on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 34.

The bout ended with a technical decision in favor of Buday following an illegal elbow to the back of Barnett’s head in Round 3 of their heavyweight contest. Because referee Dan Miragliotta determined the elbow to be accidental and not intentional, the fight went to the judges’ scorecards, with Buday being awarded a unanimous decision despite landing the illegal blow that ended the fight.

Many fighters questioned the ruling as they thought Buday’s elbow was far from accidental. Below is how several UFC fighters reacted.

Francis Ngannou

Clearly intentional 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 16, 2022

Jamahal Hill

So if I get up in a fight all I have to do is land an illegal shot so the dr stops it and I win? Hmm interesting!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 16, 2022

Jake Hadley

Should of been a dq or minimal nc #UFCVegas51 — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) April 16, 2022

Marlon Vera

That was intensional — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) April 16, 2022

Chris Curtis

How is that not intentional? Seriously. The man has his back turned against the cage, what else could he be aiming at? #UFCVegas51 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 16, 2022

