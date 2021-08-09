Accident injures 2 near Nevada

Aug. 9—Two people were injured in a pickup truck accident at 7:40 p.m. Saturday on Route F, 5 miles south of Nevada in Vernon County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Jenna N. Gillund, 22, driver of the pickup, and a passenger, Kadence D. Hadden, 22, both of Nevada, suffered minor injuries. They were transported to Nevada Regional Medical Center.

The patrol said the westbound truck traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the road before striking a fence and overturning.