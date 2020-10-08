All-Access -- Seattle Storm win 4th WNBA title
The Seattle Storm has planted its flag in league history after winning the franchise's 4th WNBA title Tuesday night. With a 2-0 lead against the Las Vegas Aces, they found themselves in a close game early as the Aces fought to keep their title hopes alive. But the Storm would go on a surge that would lead them to a 92-59 victory to sweep the Aces for the title. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 26 points and earned WNBA Finals MVP while Sue Bird won her 4th WNBA title, all with the Seattle Storm.