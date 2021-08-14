What is an acceptable level to judge David Culley in the Texans’ first preseason game?

David Culley is finally going to get his shot.

Albeit the shot will come during the Houston Texans’ preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, but it will nevertheless be the first time that Culley can show the world what an NFL team plays like under his command.

To this point, Culley has been the happy, consistent face of a rebuilding franchise. Even though he isn’t working with Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, or even DeAndre Hopkins, luxuries that Bill O’Brien had to work with since 2017 with just one playoff win to show, Culley is constantly enthused to come to work.

For Houston sports fans who feel yet again toyed with by the Texans, Culley has been too lovable to despise. In fact, he is easy to root for.

The whole façade gets tested in Green Bay.

Every pre-snap penalty or special teams goof will be on display for Texans fans who maybe haven’t dug deep into the reports coming out of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. When Tyrod Taylor drops back and gets sacked on the opening drive, it will be a preview of what Houston fans may have to get used to for 17 regular season games.

According to general manager Nick Caserio, the team is looking at keeping as many good players around as possible, no matter their spot on the depth chart.

“You have to figure out what makes sense,” Caserio told Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] on July 28. “Do we cut this guy and try to put him on the practice squad? Okay, we’re not sure we can get him there. Those are some of the things that will go into the psychology as we get a little bit closer. But you’re really looking at that group in totality because at any point those players could be active on Sunday, at least that’s how we’re approaching it.”

How the Texans play in the first quarter when a majority of the starters and role players are in the game will tell the tale. If they have negative plays, can’t move the ball, sustain penalties, have communication issues, that will be problematic for the season. If such issues occur later in the game with players who will be on practice squads this fall, that isn’t necessarily a coaching issue, no matter who is on the sidelines.