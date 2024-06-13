'I have to accept sexualisation of female fighters'

Dakota Ditcheva says the sexualisation of female fighters is something she has to “accept”.

The 25-year-old flyweight is one of the brightest prospects in British MMA, has an impressive 10 finishes in 11 fights and is in action on Thursday at PFL 4 in Connecticut.

Some of Ditcheva’s videos on social media have millions of views, but her most viewed video is one of her weighing in before a fight.

Traditionally, male and female fighters weigh in on the scales in their underwear.

“It’s kind of something you have to accept at the moment. It’s the way it’s always been, so hopefully it will change one day,” Ditcheva said.

“That thing that went the most viral on my Instagram account is something that isn’t really me.

“So it’s like, in order to build a brand and a career and lifestyle, as well as through fighting but outside of it, it’s a shame that that’s the type of stuff which gets the most attention.”

Ditcheva has always been exposed to the combat sports world. Her mother, Lisa Howarth, was a multiple kickboxing world champion.

She says she leans on her mother for support, but the sexualised attention is a common topic among women in the gym.

“I talk about it with my mum - I’m lucky to have someone like her - but other fighters don’t have that. They kind of have to put up with it and go with the flow,” Ditcheva said.

“The type of questions we get asked sometimes and stuff like that is an issue as well.

“It’s not just the posts on the internet. It’s sometimes why do people feel comfortable asking us certain things?

“Just because I’m a female doesn’t give you the right to ask me things like that.”

Female athletes have often complained about the nature of questions directed at them.

Tennis player Serena Williams has spoken about the issue and last year presenter Chris Hughes apologised and was warned by the BBC about "Barbie" comments he made to Australian cricketer Maitlan Brown during an interview.

Ditcheva says she wants to be a force for good in MMA and help change harmful attitudes towards female fighters.

“That’s one of the things I really want to change, and make sure I’m not seen as that type of person,” she said.

“When they see someone with blonde hair like me who’s still quite girly, straight away they change to that type of stereotype, which is a shame."