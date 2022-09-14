Accelerate Her driver profile: Melissa Fifield

As a pioneering woman driver in NASCAR and inaugural participant in the Busch Light Accelerate Her program, Melissa Fifield is changing the motorsports industry one race at a time.

Growing up frequently around race tracks, Fifield fell in love with cars and the excitement of motorsports. Now, she is pursuing her dream and competing in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and has been recognized with the “Most Popular Driver” award for the last three years it has been bestowed.

Fifield calls fellow Busch Light Accelerate Her participant and record-breaking driver Jennifer Jo Cobb one of her biggest inspirations. Much like Cobb, Fifield owns her team and has managed numerous successful ventures in the business world, including her own auto dealership, Pine Knoll Auto Sales. Guided by a passion for driver safety, she‘s also a proud spokesperson for New Hampshire Highway Safety.

Fifield believes that being a part of the Busch Light Accelerate Her Program has helped her gain recognition for her hard work on and off the track.

“I‘ve never given up even when things have gotten hard, so having the support of a brand that truly sees the value in women drivers and wants to uplift us means everything,” Fifield said. “This opportunity has pushed my team and my performance level even further.”

ABOUT THE BUSCH LIGHT ACCELERATE HER PROGRAM

The Busch Light Accelerate Her Program is a three-year commitment that takes aim at the inequity of resources available to women drivers by investing directly in every 21+ woman driver in NASCAR, providing brand-building opportunities to increase fan visibility of drivers and the sport. The Busch Light Accelerate Her program is the next step in a proud, 40-year partnership between Busch Light and NASCAR that has propelled the sport forward, bringing fans closer to the action and expanding NASCAR throughout the U.S. Busch Light asks that fans show their support by heading to Busch.com/accelerateher where they can learn more about the inaugural drivers, including Melissa, that are receiving this opportunity.