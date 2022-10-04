Accelerate Her driver profile: Jennifer Jo Cobb

Jennifer Jo Cobb‘s versatility as a full-time racer in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series — along with her role as a published writer, motivational speaker, entrepreneur and inaugural participant in the Busch Light Accelerate Her program — has helped her become a role model for women in motorsports and beyond.

Cobb holds several competition records in NASCAR‘s Camping World Truck Series, including highest-finishing female driver in overall season points and most starts by a female driver in the series. She has also broken into the 200-plus mph club with a land speed record and is one of just a handful of women with a top-10 finish at the highest levels of NASCAR.

A strong advocate for entrepreneurship, Cobb is a speaking ambassador for the U.S. Embassy and has toured several countries to lead educational sessions on business leadership and empowerment. This experience has led Cobb to embrace a new opportunity as executive director for nonprofit Driven Diplomacy International.

Most recently having joined the Busch Light Accelerate Her program as an inaugural participant, Cobb is proud that her hard work has caught the attention of a brand with historic ties to NASCAR and says the program has connected her with new fans from across the country.

To the women who want to follow in her footsteps and chase their dreams, Cobb says: “Be ready for a long, hard road and if it’s really what you want, never give up. Consider every failure a lesson and know that lesson is going to serve you in the future. With the right attitude, you can find purpose in almost every part of your journey.”

ABOUT THE BUSCH LIGHT ACCELERATE HER PROGRAM

The Busch Light Accelerate Her Program is a three-year commitment that takes aim at the inequity of resources available to women drivers by investing directly in every 21+ woman driver in NASCAR, providing brand-building opportunities to increase fan visibility of drivers and the sport. The Busch Light Accelerate Her program is the next step in a proud, 40-year partnership between Busch Light and NASCAR that has propelled the sport forward, bringing fans closer to the action and expanding NASCAR throughout the U.S. Busch Light asks that fans show their support by heading to Busch.com/accelerateher where they can learn more about the inaugural drivers, including Jennifer, that are receiving this opportunity.