ACC women’s basketball leaders as of Nov. 12

College basketball season is back, and fans couldn’t be more excited. What that initially means is high statistics across the board. Even if you know these numbers won’t hold up, they still are thrilling to look at. Here are the players who posses those numbers:

Scoring and steals: Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame - 28.5 PPG | 7.5 SPG

Nov 6, 2023; Paris, FRANCE; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) in action against the South Carolina Gamecocks in a women’s college basketball game at Halles Georges Arena. Stephane Mantey/Presse Sports via USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding: Liatu King, Pittsburgh - 14.0 RPG

Oct 24, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh player Liatu King during the ACC Womens Tipoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Shayeann Day-Wilson, Miami - 7.5 APG

Jul 16, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Canada guard Shayeann Day-Wilson (30) tries to get around USA-University of Louisville guard Nina Rickards (15) during the first half of the Women’s Gold game at the at Mattamy Athletic Centre. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Maria Gakdeng, North Carolina - 78.6 FG%

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 02: Maria Gakdeng #5 of the Boston College Eagles moves the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of their game in the second round of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 02, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

3-point field goal percentage: Rusne Augustinaite, Georgia Tech - 63.6 3PFG%

Mar 8, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets mascot performs during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: Kylee Watson, Notre Dame - 1.000 FT%

Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Kylee Watson (22) dribbles in the first half Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Network

Free-throw percentage: Kaia Harrison, Wake Forest - 1.000 FT%

Oct 24, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest player Kaia Harrison during the ACC Womens Tipoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech - 1.000 FT%

Nov 9, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies center Elizabeth Kitley (33) takes a foul shot against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Spectrum Center. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: Eylia Love, Louisville - 1.000 FT%

U of L’s Eylia Love (24) works against the DePaul defense during their game at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 12, 2023. Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Free-throw percentage: Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse - 1.000 FT%

Oct 24, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Syracuse player Dyaisha Fair during the ACC Womens Tipoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: Jillian Brown, Virginia - 1.000 FT%

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MARCH 01: Jillian Brown #4 of the Northwestern Wildcats dribbles the ball while Kaylene Smikle #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights defends in the first half of the game in the first round of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights defeated the Wildcats 63-59. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Blocks: Makayla Timpson, Florida State - 3.5 BPG

Jan 26, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Makayla Timpson (21) blocks a shot in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Bella Perkins, Pittsburgh - 39.0 MPG

Feb 6, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; The Pittsburgh Panthers mascot and the PITT student section prepare as the Panthers host the Virginia Cavaliers at the Petersen Events Center. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire