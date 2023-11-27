Advertisement

ACC women’s basketball leaders as of Nov. 26

Geoffrey Clark
·2 min read

We are heading into the end of November. What does this mean as far as college basketball? Not much because no conference games have been played yet, so we only are left to imagine how well the current statistical leaders will play against that competition. Until then, here are those leaders as we get close to December:

Scoring and steals: Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame - 25.0 PPG | 6.3 SPG

Notre Dame women’s basketball’s Hannah Hidalgo made five 3-pointers in her team’s 90-59 win against <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/ball-st/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Ball State;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Ball State</a> at Worthen Arena on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Gus Martin / The Star Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rebounding and minutes: Liatu King, Pittsburgh - 12.1 RPG | 36.7 MPG

Oct 24, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh player Liatu King during the ACC Womens Tipoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh player Liatu King during the ACC Womens Tipoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech - 8.3 APG

BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 20: Georgia Amoore #5 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/virginia-tech/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Virginia Tech Hokies;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Virginia Tech Hokies</a> reacts in the second half during a game against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/nc-greensboro/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:UNC Greensboro Spartans;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">UNC Greensboro Spartans</a> at Cassell Coliseum on November 20, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

Field-goal percentage: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech - 59.2 FG%

BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 20: Elizabeth Kitley #33 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts in the second half during a game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Cassell Coliseum on November 20, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)
BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 20: Elizabeth Kitley #33 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts in the second half during a game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Cassell Coliseum on November 20, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

3-point field goal percentage: Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse - 38.8 3PFG%

Oct 24, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Syracuse player Dyaisha Fair during the ACC Womens Tipoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Syracuse player Dyaisha Fair during the ACC Womens Tipoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State - 94.1 FT%

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 09: Ta’Niya Latson #0 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/florida-st/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Florida State Seminoles;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Florida State Seminoles</a> dribbles against Ja’Leah Williams #12 of the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter of the game at Watsco Center on February 09, 2023 in Coral Gables, <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/florida/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Florida;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Florida</a>. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Blocks: Makayla Timpson, Florida State - 3.2 BPG

Mar 3, 2022; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/greensboro/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Greensboro;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Greensboro</a>, <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/n-carolina/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:North Carolina;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">North Carolina</a>, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Makayla Timpson (21) dives for a loose ball over <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/boston-coll/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Boston College Eagles;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Boston College Eagles</a> guard Cameron Swartz (1) during the first quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire