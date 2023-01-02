ACC women’s basketball leaders as of Jan. 1

We are in the New Year, and that means we’ve reached another benchmark in the ACC season. With the calendar having flipped, the players teams most have to prepare for really are starting to emerge if they hadn’t already. Here are the statistical leaders as enter the first week of 2023:

Scoring: Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State - 25.2 PPG

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – DECEMBER 18: Ta’niya Latson #0 of the Florida State Seminoles goes for the shot against the Uconn Huskies during the first half of an Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase game at Mohegan Sun Arena on December 18, 2022 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Rebounds: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech - 10.9 RPG

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley (33) and Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) fight for the rebound during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Virginia Tech Hokies in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Assists: Olivia Miles, Notre Dame - 7.5 APG

Jan 1, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles (5) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles guard Dontavia Waggoner (24) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage and blocks: Makayla Timpson, Florida State - 64.4 FG% | 2.3 BPG

Dec 18, 2022; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Makayla Timpson (21) looks for an opening against UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage: Diamond Johnson, NC State - 51.9 3PFG%

North Carolina State guard Diamond Johnson, left, makes a basket as Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) defends during a NCAA women’s basketball game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Free-throw percentage: Hailey Van Lith, Louisville - 88.3 FT%

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 06: Hailey Van Lith #10 of the Louisville Cardinals against the SIUE Cougars at KFC YUM! Center on December 06, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Steals: Dontavia Waggoner, Boston College - 3.3 SPG

Jan 1, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Dontavia Waggoner (24) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) and forward Kylee Watson (22) defend in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Taina Mair, Boston College - 36.7 MPG

Jan 1, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Taina Mair (20) passes the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dara Mabrey (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire