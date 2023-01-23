ACC women’s basketball leaders as of Jan. 22

As we enter the final full week of January, we continue to be impressed by those leading the bunch in the ACC. While we don’t know where their teams will be at the end of February, they should at least factor into their respective teams’ seeding in the ACC Tournament. Here are the statistical leaders at this point in the season:

Scoring: Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State - 23.6 PPG

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – DECEMBER 18: Ta’niya Latson #0 of the Florida State Seminoles goes for the layup against the Uconn Huskies during the first half of an Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase game at Mohegan Sun Arena on December 18, 2022 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Rebounds: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech - 11.1 RPG

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley (33) and Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) fight for the rebound during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Virginia Tech Hokies in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Assists: Olivia Miles, Notre Dame - 7.2 APG

Dec 21, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles (5) dribbles in the second half against the Western Michigan Broncos at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage and blocks: Makayla Timpson, Florida State - 61.9 FG% | 2.5 BPG

Florida State Seminoles forward Makayla Timpson (21) looks for an opportunity to shoot. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Clemson Tigers 93-62 at the Tucker Civic Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

3-point field-goal percentage: Chrislyn Carr, Louisville - 48.7 3PFG%

Louisville’s Chrislyn Carr bring the ball up court against Syracuse.Dec. 29, 2022

Free-throw percentage: Hailey Van Lith, Louisville - 88.8 FT%

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 06: Hailey Van Lith #10 of the Louisville Cardinals against the SIUE Cougars at KFC YUM! Center on December 06, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Story continues

Steals: Dontavia Waggoner, Boston College - 3.0 SPG

Jan 1, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Dontavia Waggoner (24) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) and forward Kylee Watson (22) defend in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Taina Mair, Boston College - 37.6 MPG

Jan 1, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Taina Mair (20) passes the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dara Mabrey (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire