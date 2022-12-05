ACC women’s basketball leaders through Dec. 4

We don’t know how exactly this season will turn out. All we know is that Notre Dame figures to be a big part after beating UConn in front of a network TV audience. Regardless, here are the ACC players worth watching at the moment:

Scoring: Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State - 24.6 PPG

East girl’s Ta’Niya Latson participates in the second half of the McDonald’s All-American Girls basketball game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in The East won 95-75. Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Rebounds and blocks co-leader: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech - 11.3 RPG | 2.4 BPG

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley (33) and Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) fight for the rebound during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Virginia Tech Hokies in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Assists and minutes co-leader: Taina Mair, Boston College - 7.6 APG | 37.8 MPG

Feb 27, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A general view of Conte Forum during a game between the Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Makayla Timpson, Florida State - 59.2 FG%

Florida State Seminoles forward Makayla Timpson (21) looks to shoot. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 87-46 at the Tucker Civic Center on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021.

3-point field-goal percentage: Diamond Johnson, NC State - 53.5 3PFG%

North Carolina State guard Diamond Johnson, left, makes a basket as Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) defends during a NCAA women’s basketball game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Free-throw percentage: Amari Robinson, Clemson - 95.0 FT%

Clemson forward Amari Robinson (5) handles the ball during an NCAA basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

Steals: Dontavia Waggoner, Boston College - 3.6 SPG

Boston College’s Dontavia Waggoner (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Miami on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Blocks co-leader: Dariauna Lewis, Syracuse - 2.4 BPG

Nov 7, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Daishai Almond (24) shoots the ball as Syracuse Orange forward Dariauna Lewis (24) defends during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes co-leader: Hailey Van Lith, Louisville - 37.8 MPG

U of L’s Hailey Van Lith (10) drove to the basket against the IUPUI defense during their game at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 10, 2022.

