ACC women’s basketball leaders as of Dec. 25

Christmas is over, which means ACC teams finally can look forward to the conference schedule in earnest. Now is the time for teams to size up the players they most have to plan for. Here they are, at least as far as statistical leaders:

Scoring: Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State - 25.0 PPG

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – DECEMBER 18: Ta’niya Latson #0 of the Florida State Seminoles goes for the layup against the Uconn Huskies during the first half of an Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase game at Mohegan Sun Arena on December 18, 2022 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Rebounds and blocks: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech - 11.6 RPG | 2.4 BPG

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – FEBRUARY 20: Elizabeth Kitley #33 of the Virginia Tech Hokies shoots the ball against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on February 20, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Assists: Olivia Miles, Notre Dame - 7.6 APG

Dec 21, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles (5) dribbles in the second half against the Western Michigan Broncos at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Makayla Timpson, Florida State - 64.5 FG%

Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; Florida States’ Makayla Timpson during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage: Diamond Johnson, NC State - 51.9 3PFG%

Nov 20, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Diamond Johnson (3) shoots a three point jump shot over Connecticut Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme (33) during the first half at XL Center. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: Amari Robinson, Clemson - 90.9 FT%

Clemson senior forward Amari Robinson (5) is introduced near Rally Cats during Rock the John basketball season kickoff event at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Steals: Dontavia Waggoner, Boston College - 3.3 SPG

Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; Boston College player Dontavia Waggoner during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Taina Mair, Boston College - 37.0 MPG

Feb 27, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A general view of Conte Forum during a game between the Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

