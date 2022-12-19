ACC women’s basketball leaders as of Dec. 18

As the ACC heads towards Christmas, teams are getting one final look at what they have before the holiday. It’s the least that can happen as conference play gets ready to take over for the rest of the season. Here are the conference players currently standing out statistically:

Scoring: Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State - 25.3 PPG

Dec 18, 2022; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Ta’Niya Latson (00) drives to the basket against the UConn Huskies in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounds and blocks: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech - 12.0 RPG | 2.3 BPG

Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; Virginia Tech player Elizabeth Kitley during the ACC Womens Basketball Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Assists and minutes: Taina Mair, Boston College - 7.3 APG | 37.2 MPG

Feb 27, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A general view of Conte Forum during a game between the Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Makayla Timpson, Florida State - 63.1 FG%

Dec 18, 2022; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Makayla Timpson (21) looks for an opening against UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage: Diamond Johnson, NC State - 51.9 3PFG%

North Carolina State guard Diamond Johnson dribbles during a NCAA women’s basketball game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Iowa, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Free-throw percentage: Amari Robinson, Clemson - 92.9 FT%

Clemson senior forward Amari Robinson (5) is introduced before tipoff with South Carolina Gamecocks at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Steals: Dontavia Waggoner, Boston College - 3.5 SPG

Boston College’s Dontavia Waggoner (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Miami on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire