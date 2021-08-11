ACC win totals, longshots at Wyndham

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick gear up for the start of the NFL preseason and are joined by Corey Parson to discuss the spread and total between Washington (-2) and New England. Corey details why he's backing the Under (36.5) after seeing the total tick up several points.

Corey also dives into win totals for the Texans (4), Lions (4.5) and Raiders (7). He likes Houston to get to four or five wins without QB Deshaun Watson under center. He also sees Jared Goff and the Lions getting over their win total and moving in the right direction to become competitive down the road.

The preseason college football rankings have been released and Thor Nystrom is back to give his best win total props in the ACC. Even though North Carolina (9.5) is missing some key starters from last season, Thor is backing Mack Brown and the Tar Heels to get over their win total due to their favorable schedule. He also explains why NC State (6.5) is being undervalued headed into the 2020-21 season.

The PGA Tour season wraps up this weekend at the Wyndham Championship as several golfers look to sneak in the Top-125 for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. Will Gray details which players he's targeting this weekend and why this tournament is special for Webb Simpson (+1000).

Sara and Drew wrap up the episode with their Edge of the Day plays. Both are 2-0 so far this week and looking to add on to their winning streak! Sara is going back to the Dodgers-Phillies series and sees value on Philly (+120) to get the win. Drew is targeting the Over 22.5 games between Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov at the ATP Toronto.

You can listen on Spotify, on Apple Podcasts, wherever you find your podcasts — or in the embedded player below.

If you want to gain an edge over your competition, join us live on YouTube at 11 AM ET Monday through Friday on the NBC Sports Edge YouTube channel for the latest on Bet the Edge.