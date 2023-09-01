ACC votes to expand to 18 teams, invite California, Stanford and SMU for 2024

A detailed view of the ACC logo on the down marker used during the game between William & Mary Tribe and the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium.

ACC presidents voted Friday to invite Stanford, California and SMU to the conference, according to multiple outlets. The league will expand to 18 teams starting with the 2024-25 academic year.

The move had been in the works for a few weeks. According to multiple reports, initial straw poll of ACC presidents in early August indicated that four schools — Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and NC State — would vote no, meaning the league would not get the necessary 12 of 15 yes votes.

Some minds were changed last week when a new financial model indicated that the ACC would earn an additional $72 million in annual revenue from its television deal with ESPN if it added the three schools.

It's the latest in a wave of conference realignment moves that took place this summer, starting with Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12, Washington and Oregon leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, then Utah, Arizona and Arizona State also joining the Big 12.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: ACC votes to invite California, Stanford and SMU