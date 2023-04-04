ACC transfer receiving interest from Duke in portal

The 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books with UConn claiming its fifth national championship, and now the focus this offseason is on the transfer portal.

Already, it’s been a very active portal with a record amount of players entering their names in seeking a new home. Like every other conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference has seen its share of portal activity with big names entering. That includes Virginia’s Kadin Shedrick, a player that emerged late as a force in the paint.

Shedrick received a lot of interest early in his time in the portal and now another big ACC program is showing interest. Per Jon Rothstein, Shedrick is receiving interest from Duke now:

Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick tells me that he's now receiving interest from Duke. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 4, 2023

This is significant for the landscape of the conference in the 2023-24 season.

Duke is losing Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II to the NBA and Kyle Filipowski still has to make a decision. They have a need for a legit 5 and Shedrick could fill that void, making Duke an even bigger favorite in the conference next season.

The Holly Springs, North Carolina native spent three years at Virginia averaging 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He flashed a lot of potential in his time but hasn’t developed into a dominant big man just yet.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire