ACC tournament live updates: NC State routs Virginia Tech, loses Gantt to injury

N.C. State isn’t in a precarious situation, necessarily, as it pertains to the NCAA tournament, but a poor showing at the ACC Tournament could change some minds.

Interestingly enough, the Wolfpack face last year’s Cinderella team, Virginia Tech, in the second round of this year’s tournament. No. 6 N.C. State is battling the No. 11 Hokies for a shot at revenge against No. 3 Clemson, which awaits Wednesday night’s winner.

NC State 97, Virginia Tech 77

The No. 6 seed Wolfpack controlled the game from start to finish, riding its strong backcourt in a hammering the reigning ACC champion Hokies.

Terquavion Smith poured in 30 points for N.C. State (23-9) while Jarkel Joiner scored 20 points. The Wolfpack will play No. 3 seed Clemson in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m.

N.C. State shot 62.9% while making 11 3-pointers.

Wolfpack’s Greg Gantt out with injury

N.C. State announced junior starting forward Greg Gantt would miss the rest of the game with Virginia Tech due to a right knee injury.

The 6-8 Gantt was injured late in the first half. He was seen using crutches during the second half wearing a large brace on his right leg.

Gantt averages 1.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game

NC State 53, Virginia Tech 26 (half)

Behind guards Jarkel Joiner and Tarquavion Smith, the Wolfpack offense blitzed the Hokies over the game’s first 20 minutes to take control of the game.

Smith tallied 19 first-half points, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers and 7 of 9 shots overall. Joiner scored 12 points while making 2 of 4 3-pointers. The Wolfpack shot 63.6% in the first half, sinking 21 of 33 shots. That included hitting 7 of 13 3-pointers.

Reigning ACC champion Virginia Tech made only 8 of 25 first-half shots, including 1 of 8 3-pointers.

The half ended on a sour note for the Wolfpack, however, as 6-8 starting forward Greg Gantt was injured during a scramble for a loose ball. He fell to the court in obvious discomfort and was helped to the locker room by team medical staff. Gantt scored four points in the first half.

N.C. State announced Gantt had a right knee injury and would not return to Wednesday night’s game.

North Carolina's Caleb Love (2) drives by Boston College's Jaeden Zackery (3) and DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) during the first half of UNC's game against Boston College in the second round of the New York Life ACC Men's Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

UNC handles Boston College

Having already suffered a dozen losses this season, North Carolina needs to pile up ACC tournament wins this week to make the NCAA tournament.

The Tar Heels shot their way to one on Wednesday night, with Caleb Love scoring 22 points and RJ Davis 18 as UNC beat Boston College 85-61 in an ACC tournament second-round game at Greensboro Coliseum.

No. 7 seed UNC (20-12) advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals to meet No. 2 seed Virginia.

The Tar Heels shot 54.8%, including an impressive 10 of 24 (41.7%) on 3-pointers. UNC led by as many as 19 points in the first half before pushing their lead as large as 27 points in in the second half.

Photos: UNC defeats Boston College in ACC Tournament basketball action

Bacot injured

North Carolina started fast to build a 19-point lead over Boston College at the ACC tournament Wednesday night but saw star center Armando Bacot suffer an injury.

The 6-11 Bacot left the game with 4:34 to play while not able to bear weight on his left leg. He hopped to the bench and later laboriously limped to the UNC locker room.

Averaging 16.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, Bacot scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds in 12 minutes of play prior to his injury. The Tar Heels led 39-23 when he departed the game.

North Carolina's Armando Bacot (5) works against Boston College's Devin McGlockton (21) during the first half of UNC's game against Boston College in the second round of the New York Life ACC Men's Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Post not starting

North Carolina tipped off a must-win ACC tournament game against Boston College Wednesday night with one of the Eagles’ top players not in the starting lineup.

Quinten Post, a 7-foot center named the ACC’s most improved player this season, is out of the starting lineup, but available to play, due to a sprained ankle. Post averages 15.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He didn’t play Tuesday night when Boston College beat Louisville 80-62.

Jim Boeheim to retire

Only Jim Boeheim could give multiple “retirement speeches” — his own words! — without actually confirming he’s retiring.

“It’s up to the university,” the Syracuse coach said, over and over again, but his comments after another short stay in Greensboro left very little doubt.

Hours later Wednesday, there was none: The university announced that Boeheim would retire after 47 years and be succeeded by assistant coach and former player Adrian Autry.

Mar 8, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim reacts in the first half of the second round at Greensboro Coliseum.

Pittsburgh 89, Georgia Tech 81

Pittsburgh made it somewhere the Panthers haven’t been since 2016: Thursday. The win over Georgia Tech moved fifth-seeded Pitt into a quarterfinal meeting with fourth-seeded Duke, thanks to 21 points and eight assists from Jamarius Burton and 19 points from Federiko Federiko.

That run to the quarters in Washington in 2016 was also Pitt’s last NCAA tournament appearance, in Jamie Dixon’s final season as coach. Two disastrous seasons under Kevin Stallings followed, and by avoiding a loss Wednesday, Jeff Capel appears to have the Panthers in good postseason position in his fifth season after rebuilding on the fly with an influx of veteran transfers and making a run at a regular-season ACC title.

“I’m proud of our team, I’m proud of our group, I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Capel said. “I think we’ve gotten better throughout the season.”

Pitt led by 11 at halftime but let Georgia Tech briefly take the lead in the second half, then never could quite pull away from the Yellow Jackets until the final minute.

Ja’von Franklin had 19 points and 15 rebounds for Georgia Tech after grabbing 19 boards in Georgia Tech’s win over Florida State on Tuesday. Deebo Coleman added 17 points.

“Look, last year we didn’t have as great of a year,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “We’ve really finished really well this year, and I wish we started better — we started fine, it was probably more that middle run. But I would tell you, I hope to be at Georgia Tech. I love Georgia Tech. I love my job. I have a real passion for it, and I believe in it.”

Wake Forest 77, Syracuse 74

Daivien Williamson’s 3-pointer with two-tenths of a second to play lifted the 9th-seeded Demon Deacons past the No. 8 Syracuse.

Wake Forest (19-13) advances to play top-seed Miami at noon on Thursday.

Two years ago in Greensboro, Williamson had his potential game-winner against Notre Dame blocked, and the Irish went the other way and beat Wake Forest on a buzzer-beater. Wednesday, Williamson was on the other side.

His defense on Joe Girard II forced Girard’s would-be winner to come up short, and he got open for the game-winner at the other end.

“It’s kind of crazy how things come full circle, because two years ago I was on the opposite end of this,” Williamson said. “So the last two years I just kind of put my head down and continued to trust myself and put the work in so I’d be prepared for moments like this. Because I mean we all know I didn’t make the right play against Notre Dame, so I knew that I would be prepared the next time that I was in a situation like this and I was confident in myself and I knocked the shot down.”

A stalwart of Steve Forbes’ first two seasons at Wake Forest – and for two seasons at East Tennessee State before that – Williamson was kind of the forgotten man for the Demon Deacons this season. In and out of the starting lineup, dealing with an intermittently sore back, Williamson’s scoring average slipped to a career low as his playing time and role decreased. It would have been easy for the fifth-year senior from Winston-Salem to tune out.

“To come here and do the things he’s done and be the type of person that he is, that’s what college sports is about,” Forbes said. “It’s torture. The kid has played for me for five years. I’m sure he’ll be mentally broke down after that, but he’ll survive, and I’ll miss him, whenever that day comes.”

Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Cameron Hildreth (2) reacts with forward Andrew Carr (11) and forward Bobi Klintman (34) after hitting the game winning shot in the second half of the second round at Greensboro Coliseum.

The Demon Deacons led by as many as 13 in the second half and 72-69 with 2:39 to play when Williamson scored on a layup. Syracuse took a 74-72 lead when Benny Williams drilled a 3-pointer with 59 seconds to play.

But Cameron Hildreth’s twisting jumper in the lane tied the game with 35 seconds to play. After Girard misfired on a jumper with 7 seconds left, Wake Forest hustled the ball up the court and got it to Williamson. He drilled a deep 3-pointer from in front of his team’s bench.

Williamson and Bobi Klintman each scored 17 points for Wake Forest. Appleby and Hildreth added 15 each. Williams and Judah Mintz paced Syracuse (17-15) with 18 points each. Four days earlier, at Syracuse, the Orange beat the Deacons 72-63.

“I really felt like playing them Saturday really was going to help us,” Forbes said. “We really hadn’t seen them all year. It’s really the first time in my career I’ve ever played a conference team for the first time on the last game of the year. It was really kind of a weird deal. But it paid off.”

Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Cameron Hildreth (2) reacts with forward Andrew Carr (11) and forward Bobi Klintman (34) after hitting the game winning shot in the second half of the second round at Greensboro Coliseum.

Louisville coach defends first season

Louisville’s dismal season — one of the worst in all of ACC history — came to a merciful end Tuesday afternoon when the 4-28 Cardinals saw a three-point halftime lead collapse into an 18-point loss to Boston College, 80-62.

Normally, a first-year head coach (and alum) like Kenny Payne wouldn’t be on the hot seat, but things went so poorly for Louisvlle in Year 1 that it’s not out of the question. Payne bristled when he was asked about his future and potential staff changes after Tuesday’s loss, but even the ACC teams that have undergone the most significant rebuilding processes didn’t fall to the depths that Louisville did this season.

“I have to take the next few days and gather my thoughts and see how do I do this in a way that I bring back Louisville to where it needs to be,” Payne said. “It’s unfortunate that when I got the job — the timing of the job, people don’t talk about it a lot, I didn’t have a choice in a lot of things. Everybody was saying that we would get the death penalty, that they would do away with basketball.

“When you’re out recruiting and you’re hearing kids are apprehensive and nervous about coming to you, and then the ruling came out, I think, the end of October or November, so now it’s probably the first real chance I have to equal the playing field without preconceived notions.”

Durham’s El Ellis finished a remarkable season with a team-high 16 points, averaging 17.7 on the year and earning honorable mention all-ACC recognition.

Louisville still managed to do some damage: The Cardinals’ win over Clemson in February — the Cardinals’ other ACC win came against Georgia Tech — is almost enough to unilaterally disqualify the Tigers from NCAA tournament contention.

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner’s magical mystery tour of ACC tournament adds new dates

Pink whistles

The three game officials during Wednesday’s quarterfinal game between Syracuse and Wake Forest all wore pink whistles hanging around their necks. The gesture by Ted Valentine, Tommy Morrissey and Mark Schnur is in support of fellow official Roger Ayers’ family. Ayers’ daughter Laken, 22, is battling thyroid cancer.

Tuesday’s results

No. 13 Georgia Tech 61, No. 12 Florida State 60

No. 10 Boston College 80, No. 15 Louisville 62

No. 11 Virginia Tech 67, No. 14 Notre Dame 64

UNC basketball will begin its quest for an ACC tournament title against Boston College

Wednesday’s schedule/results

No. 9 Wake Forest 77, No. 8 Syracuse 74

No. 5 Pittsburgh 89, No. 13 Georgia Tech 81

No. 7 North Carolina 85, No. 10 Boston College 61

9:30 p.m. No. 6 NC State vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech (ESPN2)

NC State basketball begins its quest for ACC tournament title against Virginia Tech

Thursday’s schedule

Noon No. 1 Miami vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. No. 4 Duke vs. No. 5 Pittsburgh (ESPN2)

7 p.m. No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 7 North Carolina (ESPN or ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

From ‘overwhelmed’ to overdrive: Kyle Filipowski’s growth mirrors Duke basketball’s surge

Friday’s schedule

7 p.m. Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. Thursday night winners (ESPN or ESPN2)

Saturday’s schedule

8:30 p.m. Championship (ESPN)

