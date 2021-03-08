ACC Tournament 2021: Bracket, how to watch, dates, preview, location

How to watch the 2021 ACC Tournament: Bracket, dates, location originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The ACC has been one of the most dominant conferences in the history of NCAA basketball. With three of the last five March Madness champions calling the conference home, the 2021 ACC Tournament will feature some of the NCAA’s premiere men’s basketball programs going head-to-head before the big event the following week.

However, this is a bit of an unusual year for the ACC — even putting the coronavirus pandemic aside. Neither Duke nor UNC are ranked in the latest AP poll, with their last matchup representing the first time the two teams faced each other as unranked teams in consecutive games since 1955. In fact, only three ACC teams are ranked: Florida State (15), Virginia (16) and Virginia Tech (22).

That should create a more competitive field than in years past, though Virginia (2019 NCAA tournament champions) and Florida State (2019-20 ACC regular season champions) remain difficult obstacles standing in the way of an automatic bid to March Madness.

How will the 2021 ACC Tournament shake out? Here’s everything you need to know.

ACC TOURNAMENT 2021 INFORMATION:

When is the 2021 ACC Tournament?

The ACC Tournament will be held from March 9-13. The ACC Championship Game is on Saturday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2021 ACC Tournament?

The ACC Tournament will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., where it has been held 27 times before. Originally, the tournament was scheduled to be played at Capital One Arena in D.C. but it was moved as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch the 2021 ACC Tournament

The First and Second Rounds of the ACC Tournament will be broadcast on ACC Network. The Quarterfinals and beyond will be on ESPN and ESPN2. All ESPN programming is available for streaming at Watch ESPN with a valid cable subscription.

Who is the defending 2020 ACC Champion?

After the 2020 ACC Tournament was canceled due to the pandemic, the conference crowned Florida State its champion based on its regular-season record. The last team to win the ACC Tournament was Duke, led by Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett in 2019.

2021 ACC TOURNAMENT BRACKET:

ACC Tournament First Round (3/9, Times ET)

- No. 13 Miami vs. No. 12 Pitt (2 p.m.)

- No. 15 Boston College vs. No. 10 Duke (4:30 p.m.)

- No. 14 Wake Forest vs. No. 11 Notre Dame (7 p.m.)

ACC Tournament Second Round (3/10, Times ET)

- No. 9 NC State vs. No. 8 Syracuse (12 p.m.)

- No. 5 Clemson vs. Pitt/Miami (2:30 p.m.)

- No. 7 Louisville vs. Duke/Boston College (6:30 p.m.)

- No. 6 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame/Wake Forest (9 p.m.)

ACC Tournament Quarterfinals (3/11, Times ET)

- No. 1 Virginia vs. Syracuse/NC State (12 p.m.)

- No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. Clemson/Pitt/Miami (2:30 p.m.)

- No. 2 Florida State vs. Louisville/Duke/Boston College (6:30 p.m.)

- No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina/Notre Dame/Wake Forest (9 p.m.)

ACC Tournament Semifinals (3/12, Times ET)

- ACC Tournament Semifinal Game 1 (6:30 p.m.)

- ACC Tournament Semifinal Game 2 (9 p.m.)

ACC Tournament Championship (3/13, Time ET)

- ACC Championship game (8:30 p.m.)

2021 ACC CONFERENCE STANDINGS: