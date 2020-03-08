ACC Tournament 2020: Bracket, How to watch, Dates, Preview, Location

Year after year, the ACC is one of the premier conferences in college basketball. This year, was not one of those years and that will certainly be reflected in the NCAA Tournament.

The conference still has three teams who can win it all. Duke, Louisville, and Florida State all had great seasons and are all capable of going deep into March Madness.

Virginia has won eight in a row to end the season after getting off to a 7-5 start in conference play. The Cavaliers are currently one of the hottest teams in the country as they look to defend their championship from last season.

North Carolina, Syracuse, and Notre Dame are all teams usually accustomed to playing in the NCAA Tournament who will miss out on March Madness unless they run the table and win the ACC Championship.

ACC TOURNAMENT 2020 INFORMATION:

When is the 2020 ACC Tournament?

The ACC Tournament is March 10-14. The ACC Championship Game is on Saturday, March 14.

Where is the 2020 ACC Tournament?

The ACC Tournament is at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to watch the 2020 ACC Tournament?

The first round of the ACC Tournament is on ACC Network. The second round, quarterfinals, and semifinal games will air either on ESPN or ESPN2. The Championship game will be televised on ESPN at 8:30 pm on Saturday, March 14.

Who is the defending 2019 ACC Champion?

Duke defeated Florida State 73-63 to win the ACC Championship last year.

ACC TOURNAMENT BRACKET:

ACC Tournament First Round (3/10, Times ET)

- No. 12 Wake Forest vs No. 13 Pittsburgh, 4:30 pm (ACC Network)

- No. 11 Virginia Tech vs No. 14 North Carolina, 7:00 pm (ACC Network)





ACC Tournament Second Round (3/11, Times ET)

- No. 8 Clemson vs No. 9 Miami, 12:00 pm (ESPN)

- No. 5 NC State vs. Winner of No. 12 Wake Forest/ No. 13 Pittsburgh, 2:30pm (ESPN)

- No. 7 Notre Dame vs No. 10 Boston College, 7:00 pm (ESPN2)

- No. 6 Syracuse vs. Winner of No. 11 Virginia Tech/No. 14 North Carolina, 9:00 pm (ESPN)









ACC Tournament Quarterfinals (3/12, Times ET)

- No. 1 Florida State vs. Winner of No. 8 Clemson/ No. 9 Miami, 12:30 pm (ESPN/2)

- No. 3 Duke vs. TBD, 2:30 pm (ESPN/2)

- No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner of No. 7 Notre Dame/ No. 10 Boston College, 7:00 pm (ESPN/2)

- No. 3 Louisville vs. TBD, 9:00 pm (ESPN/2)









ACC Tournament Semifinals (3/13, Times ET)

- TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 pm (ESPN/2)

- TBD vs. TBD, 9:00 pm (ESPN/2)



ACC Tournament Final (3/14 Times ET)

- TBD vs TBD, 8:30 pm (ESPN)

ACC TOURNAMENT 2020 PREVIEW:

Duke, Louisville, and Florida State will be heavy favorites over the rest of the field heading into the ACC Tournament. But, Louisville and Duke have been two teams struggling on the road to end the regular season. The Blue Devils have dropped three in a row away from Durham to end the year. As for Louisville, they have lost their last four games on the road to end the season. They are 17-1 at home, but only 6-4 on the road. The only team that they've lost to at home and on the road is Florida State.

Florida State has won six of their last seven games on route to their first ACC regular-season title in school history and look like the most complete team in the conference. The Seminoles have 10 guys who average over 10 minutes of playing time per game and they all contribute. A big reason their RPI is 3, compared to Duke (9) and Louisville (11).

UNC and Virginia would be two teams to keep an eye on. The Cavaliers are still lacking offensive consistency but had a great finish to the season. Meanwhile, UNC went an awful 6-14 in the conference this year, but they lost a ton of close games. They've won three out of their last four and now have their star, Cole Anthony, back and playing well.

However, the ACC Tournament will likely come down to Duke, Louisville, and Florida State. The Blue Devils are the most talented team, Louisville is the most dangerous team, but Florida State is the most complete team.

PICK: No. 1 FLORIDA STATE

