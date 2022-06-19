ACC Top Letdown Games for Every Team: 2022 College Football Season

What game on every ACC team’s schedule might cause some trouble? Each team should win these games, but focus, interest, and big games before and/or after could be a problem in these letdown dates.

Boston College Eagles

Duke, November 4: The Eagles are in for several tough games over the first half of the season, but they get a bit of a break in the second half. They can’t let up their guard against Duke with showdowns against NC State and at Notre Dame to follow.

Clemson Tigers

at Boston College, October 8: The battle with NC State could be the game of the ACC season, and going to Florida State will be a thing. In between those two is the road trip to Boston College.

Duke Blue Devils

at Kansas, September 24: Duke has a relatively easy schedule in non-conference play, but the road date at Kansas prior to the ACC opener against Virginia looms as a sneaky-tough date.

Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Tech, October 29: The Seminoles have an ACC scheduling gauntlet in a three-week October stretch facing Wake Forest, at NC State, and Clemson. They then get a week off, but how will they respond to the Yellow Jackets with a trip to Miami to follow?

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Duke, October 8: What kind of shape will Georgia Tech be in? Clemson, Ole Miss, at UCF, at Pitt – along with a date with Western Carolina – come before dealing with the Blue Devils.

Louisville Cardinals

James Madison, November 5: Be very, very, VERY careful here. The FBS new guy – and former FCS powerhouse – is a dangerous date sandwiched between Wake Forest and Clemson.

Miami Hurricanes

at Georgia Tech, November 12: The month of November is challenging to say the least for Miami. Dealing with Georgia Tech between showdowns against Florida State and Clemson will be a problem.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Virginia Tech, October 1: The motivation will be there for the Tar Heels are losing to the Hokies last year, but this comes off the date against Notre Dame and with the road game at Miami to follow.

NC State Wolfpack

at Syracuse, October 15: The Wolfpack will be ready to improve on a strong 2021 season, starting ACC play with clashes at Clemson and against Florida State. But before looking forward to an off week, they will travel to deal with a dangerous Syracuse team fresh off a bye.

Pitt Panthers

at Western Michigan, September 17: Yeah, yeah, yeah, Pitt will care after losing a shocker to the Broncos last year, but … it’s a road game after dealing with Tennessee the week before and starting out the year against West Virginia.

Syracuse Orange

at UConn, September 10: There aren’t a slew of letdown moments ion a tough Syracuse slate. This early contest with UConn is a true test of the focus, coming off the season opener against Louisville and heading into a battle against Purdue.

Virginia Cavaliers

Coastal Carolina, November 19: The Cavaliers will be taking on the Chanticleers after playing North Carolina and Pitt and before the monster rivalry against Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech Hokies

Georgia Tech, November 5: The Hokies will enter this after kicking off ACC play against four straight conference title hopefuls — North Carolina, Pitt, Miami, and NC State. The proverbial foot may let off the gas a little too much against the Yellow Jackets.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Army, October 8: Wake Forest comes into this one off of huge games against Clemson and at Florida State. Army isn’t the team anyone wants to face after dealing with the two physical fights.

