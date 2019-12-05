ACC title game: Key players and how they were ranked in HS

Yi753sojbixqdzm4v1lq

The ACC title game looks like a mismatch on paper, but will it be closer than many think? Here are some key players on each side and how we liked them out of high school.

CLEMSON

The skinny: Lawrence committed to Clemson in December after his junior season and never wavered on his word. After leading the Tigers to a national championship during his true freshman season, expectations were through the roof coming into 2019. And while his performance in the early stages of this season were a bit disappointing, he has regained his impressive stride and has the Clemson offense currently clicking at a remarkable rate. Coming into this game with 2,870 yards and 30 touchdowns through the air and another seven touchdowns on the ground, the Cavs will need to find a way to slow Lawrence down.

Farrell’s take: Lawrence is the best quarterback I’ve ever scouted and a rare talent, and he’ll be hard to beat as he tries for a second national title. He started slowly by his standards this season, but he’s on fire now. He had no weaknesses as a high school prospect.

The skinny: Etienne was initially committed to Texas A&M but re-opened his recruitment two months later. After trimming his list to Clemson, LSU and Tennessee, and taking official visits to Clemson and Tennessee in January, he committed to the Tigers a week before National Signing Day. Sometimes overshadowed by Lawrence’s production, Etienne followed up a huge 2018 season with an equally impressive 2019 campaign. Currently with 1,386 yards on the ground, 289 yards through the air and 18 total touchdowns he has proven himself to be one of the top all-around running backs in the country.

Farrell’s take: This is a kid I thought might be under-ranked, because he had size, speed and shiftiness. LSU really coveted him but much too late and Clemson did a great job winning this recruiting battle. He’s faster than I expected and his burst has improved greatly. As a guy just outside of that four-star ranking, he is making our evaluation look bad. Etienne has already turned into one of the fastest and most explosive running backs in college football and could make a case for the best running back in the nation.

