How ACC teams stack up
BOSTON COLLEGE
Last year’s record: 3-9, 2-6 ACC
Sophomore Emmett Morehead steps into the starting quarterback role vacated by Phil Jurkovec, who transferred to Pittsburgh.
Former UCF receiver Ryan O’Keefe (2,002 career receiving yards, 15 TDs) steps into the primary wideout role with the departure of All-ACC wideout Zay Flowers.
BC allowed the most sacks (46) in the ACC and was the third-worst in the country last season, slightly better than Akron (56) and Colorado State (59).
CLEMSON
Last year’s record: 11-3, 9-0 ACC
Clemson was one of six ACC teams to lose its starting quarterback to the transfer portal, with DJ Uiagalelei leaving for Oregon State, opening the door for heralded Cade Klubnik to take over full-time.
Dabo Swinney replaced offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter with former TCU OC Garrett Riley to retool the offense, which finished 48th in the country in total offense.
The Tigers missed the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season, snapping a streak of six straight appearances.
DUKE
Last year’s record: 9-4, 5-3 ACC
Duke returns the most starters (17) of any team in the conference, including seven players named all-conference last season.
The Blue Devils were first in the ACC in turnover margin (+16) and second in turnovers gained (26), including a nation’s-best 16 fumbles recovered.
FLORIDA STATE
Last year’s record: 10-3, 6-2 ACC
FSU returns 16 starters, including its top passer (Jordan Travis), top rusher (Trey Benson), top receiver (Johnny Wilson) and top pass rusher (Jared Verse).
The Seminoles finished tied for the conference-best in scoring (36.1 points per game) and No. 1 in total offense (484.2 yards per game).
Transfers Gilber Edmond (DE), Braden Fiske (DT), Darrell Jackson Jr. (DT) and Fentrell Cypress (CB) provide a boost to a defense that allowed 20.6 points and 321 yards per game.
GEORGIA TECH
Last year’s record: 5-7, 4-4 ACC
Georgia Tech finished in the bottom half of the FBS in scoring in each of the past four seasons, including last season when the Yellow Jackets averaged 17 points (No. 124 out of 130 teams).
Safety LaMiles Brooks, who was an all-conference selection in 2022, leads a defense that could take a significant step forward with the help of six returning starters.
Haynes King figures to take over the starting quarterback duties after arriving as a transfer from Texas A&M.
LOUISVILLE
Last year’s record: 8-5, 4-4 ACC
Former UL quarterback Jeff Brohm couldn’t resist the call home, taking the Cardinals job after six seasons at Purdue, where he led the Boilermakers to a 36-34 record with three bowl appearances.
Jack Plummer spent four seasons at Purdue under Brohm, making the graduate transfer quarterback the perfect fit to run his former mentor’s motion-based offense.
There will be some growing pains as the Cardinals return just nine starters, six on a defense that ranked in the top 25 in scoring defense (19 points), passing defense (197 yards) and total defense (330 yards).
MIAMI
Last year’s record: 5-7, 3-5 ACC
Second-year coach Mario Cristobal revamped his coaching staff, replacing seven assistant coaches, including both coordinators, bringing in Shannon Dawson (offensive) and Lance Guidry (defense).
Tyler Van Dyke spent much of last season physically and mentally battered and bruised, leading to a disappointing sophomore slump. A new offensive system such as Dawson’s Air Raid scheme could be just what the Hurricanes’ quarterback needs for a bounce-back year.
Cristobal continued to retool the roster, signing the top recruiting class (2023) in the ACC while adding 15 transfers that can step in as starters, including former UCF center Matt Lee and corner Davonte Brown.
NORTH CAROLINA
Last year’s record: 9-5, 6-2 ACC
Drake Maye returns following a season in which he was named ACC Player of the Year. The sophomore quarterback should benefit from having five starters back on offense but also must adjust to new coordinator Chip Lindsey, who comes from UCF.
North Carolina features a pair of all-conference linebackers in Power Echols and Cedric Gray, but the Tar Heels need more if they hope to improve from being the worst defense in the conference.
N.C. STATE
Last year’s record: 8-5, 4-4 ACC
New offensive coordinator Robert Anae reunites with former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who steps into the role vacated by Devin Leary when he transferred to Kentucky. Armstrong set career-highs in passing (4,449 yards) and passing touchdowns (31) during Anae’s final season (2021) with the Cavaliers.
The defense has been among the best in the country in each of the past two seasons, finishing in the top 20 in scoring (19.2 ppg.), rushing defense (100.7 ypg.) and total defense (327 ypg.).
PITTSBURGH
Last year’s record: 9-4, 5-3 ACC
Boston College transfer and Pittsburgh native Phil Jurkovec takes over the starting quarterback duties with the departure of Kedon Slovis. He reunites with offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., who spent last season directing the Eagles’ offense.
The Panthers must replace six starters on defense, including ACC Defensive Player of the Year Calijah Kancey.
SYRACUSE
Last year’s record: 7-6, 4-4 ACC
Syracuse bounced back for its first winning season since 2018, but hasn’t had back-to-back winning seasons since 2012-13.
The Orange had to replace 10 starters and both coordinators, adding Jason Beck (offensive) and Rocky Long (defense).
VIRGINIA
Last year’s record: 3-7, 1-6 ACC
The Cavaliers coming off a disastrous first season under coach Tony Elliott, finishing near the bottom of the FBS in scoring (No. 125), rushing offense (No. 101) and total offense (No. 102).
Elliott added Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett to take over the starting quarterback job vacated by Brennan Armstrong.
VIRGINIA TECH
Last year’s record: 3-8, 1-6 ACC
Second-year coach Brent Pry added depth and talent through recruiting and the transfer portal, bringing in starters running back Bhayshul Tuten (NC A&T), receivers Jaylin Lane (MTSU), Da’Quan Felton (Norfolk State) and Ali Jennings III (ODU).
The Hokies’ inability to finish games cost them with 4 of 8 losses by 6 points or less, including back-to-back 1-point losses to N.C. State and Georgia Tech.
WAKE FOREST
Last year’s record: 8-5, 3-5 ACC.
After a 6-1 start, the Deacons went through a rough patch, dropping 4 of 5 games to fall out of contention in the Atlantic Division race.
Quarterback Sam Hartman spent five seasons, becoming the program’s all-time passing leader but chose to spend his final year of eligibility at Notre Dame.