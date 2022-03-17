How ACC teams have fared in First Four games

While it isn’t a specific goal for NCAA Tournament-bound teams to play in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, eight of them must do so. Ever since the tournament competition in Dayton expanded to four games from one in 2011, teams from power conferences have had to earn the right to play in the Round of 64. After all, it would be completely unfair if only mid-majors and No. 16 seeds, which are pretty much the same thing anyway, were assigned to these games.

Notre Dame is about to make its first appearance in the First Four against Rutgers. but it will be the fifth time an ACC program has traveled to Dayton to determine its tournament fate. Historically, these games have worked out very well for the conference, and the Irish will hope to expand on that reputation. Here are the four other times the ACC has been represented in the initial round of tournament games:

2018: Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56

Mar 14, 2018; Dayton, OH, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Oshae Brissett (11) and Arizona State Sun Devils forward Mickey Mitchell (3) scramble for a lose ball in the second half during the First Four of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Dayton Arena. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse scoring leader: Oshae Brissett (23)

Syracuse rebounding leader: Brissett (12)

Syracuse assists leaders: Tyus Battle and Marek Dolezaj (three)

2017: Kansas State 95, Wake Forest 88

Mar 14, 2017; Dayton, OH, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Dean Wade (32) drives to the basket over Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Konstantinos Mitoglou (44) in the second half in the first four of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Dayton Arena. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest scoring leader: John Collins (26)

Wake Forest rebounding leader: Collins (nine)

Wake Forest assists leader: Bryant Crawford (10)

2014: NC State 74, Xavier 59

Mar 18, 2014; Dayton, OH, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward T.J. Warren (24) dunks the ball in the second half of a college basketball game against the Xavier Musketeers during the first round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. North Carolina State defeated Xavier 74-59. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

NC State scoring leader: T.J. Warren (24)

NC State rebounding leader: Lennard Freeman (six)

NC State assists leader: Tyler Lewis (eight)

2011: Clemson 70, UAB 52

Mar 15, 2011; Dayton, OH, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Zavier Anderson (3) tries to get around UAB Blazers guard Aaron Johnson (1) during the the first round of the 2011 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Dayton Arena. Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson scoring leader: Jerai Grant (22)

Clemson rebounding leaders: Devin Booker, Grant (seven)

Clemson assists leader: Andre Young (five)

