ACC Softball Tournament Bracket Revealed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Clemson softball team is the No. 5 seed entering the 2024 ACC Softball Championship and will be the designated visitors in its opening game against No. 4 Virginia on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Durham, N.C.

Duke Softball secured its first ACC regular-season title in program history with its 20-4 league record.

The 2024 ACC Softball Championship begins Wednesday and continues through Saturday at the Duke Softball Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

The Blue Devils earned their first No. 1 seed in ACC Championship history and is set to play its first tournament game in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 11 a.m., when it takes on the winner of Wednesday’s first-round matchup between No. 8 Syracuse and No. 9 Boston College.

The Orange and the Eagles will kick off the championship with a 1 p.m. start on Wednesday, followed by No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 Virginia will face No. 5 Clemson on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in quarterfinal action. The Cavaliers secured their highest seed since 2010 when they entered the championship as the No. 2 seed.

Florida State earned the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of the Tar Heels and the Fighting Irish on Thursday at 5 p.m. Virginia Tech, the No. 3 seed, is slated to play No. 6 Georgia Tech in the final game of the day at 7:30 p.m.

The 2024 ACC Softball Championship will continue with Friday’s semifinals at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and will conclude with Saturday’s championship game at 1 p.m.

ACC Network and ESPN2 will provide 18 hours of live coverage of the ACC Softball Championship. The first three rounds will be broadcast on ACC Network, with on-site studio coverage between games.

ESPN2 will carry the championship game on Saturday.

Four teams are ranked in this week’s NFCA/USA Today Coaches Poll led by No. 5 Duke, No. 12 Florida State, No. 16 Virginia Tech and No. 23 Clemson. Virginia is receiving votes.

Florida State took home its 19th ACC Championship title in dramatic fashion last year with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Seminoles topped Duke, 2-1. It marked Florida State’s second-ever walk-off win to capture the title and the Seminoles’ second consecutive ACC Championship title. The 2023 Championship marked the Seminoles’ eighth in the last nine tournaments.

2024 ACC Softball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 8

Game 1: #8 Syracuse vs. #9 Boston College, 1 p.m., ACCN

Game 2: #7 North Carolina vs. #10 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Thursday, May 9

Game 3: #1 Duke vs. Winner Game 1, 11 a.m., ACCN

Game 4: #4 Virginia vs. #5 Clemson, 1:30 p.m., ACCN

Game 5: #2 Florida State vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m., ACCN

Game 6: #3 Virginia Tech vs. #6 Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Friday, May 10

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1 p.m., ACCN

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, May 11

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

-Via the ACC

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire