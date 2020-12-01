ACC schedule changes assure Notre Dame spot in Championship Game
The ACC announced schedule adjustments on Tuesday. The end result will see neither Notre Dame nor Clemson playing games that were expected to happen on Dec. 12.
Several schedule adjustments have been made, including an update to the Medical Advisory Report.
Based on current standings and results to date, @NDFootball holds all tiebreakers and has clinched a spot in the ACC Football Championship Game.https://t.co/XRA9376DwR
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 1, 2020
That opens the door for each powerhouse to have a bye week before what will likely be a rematch of their regular-season thriller that saw the Fighting Irish down the Tigers, 47-40, in double overtime.
That game in South Bend was one Clemson played without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Should a game(s) involving Clemson, Miami, or Notre Dame not be played this weekend, the ACC has the option to reschedule games on Dec. 12 as needed. Based on the current standings and results to date, Notre Dame holds all tiebreakers and has therefore secured a berth in the ACC Football Championship Game.
The ACC Championship Game is in Charlotte on Dec. 19.
The changes:
Following a recommendation from the conference Athletic Director football subcommittee, the league’s Athletic Directors have voted to preserve the integrity of the ACC Football Championship Game by evaluating each of the three teams in contention (Clemson, Miami and Notre Dame) based on a nine-game conference schedule. As a result, Clemson and Notre Dame will conclude the regular season this weekend.
Wake Forest, which was scheduled to play Notre Dame on Dec. 12, will now play at Louisville. Florida State will play host to Duke on Saturday, Dec. 12, and Florida State will travel to Wake Forest on Dec. 19.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Pitt at Georgia Tech (previously announced)
Saturday, Dec. 12
Virginia at Virginia Tech (previously announced)
North Carolina at Miami (previously announced)
Duke at Florida State
Wake Forest at Louisville
Saturday, Dec. 19
ACC Football Championship Game, 4 p.m., ABC (previously announced)
Georgia Tech at Miami (previously announced and if Miami is not in the FCG)
Florida State at Wake Forest