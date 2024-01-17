ACC reprimands NC State basketball's DJ Horne for double middle fingers at referee's back

NC State basketball guard DJ Horne made waves Tuesday night when, at the end of a win over Wake Forest, he gave two middle fingers to the back of ACC officials.

The moment went viral online, partially due to the look on Horne's face and the slight lean he did as he flipped off the officials.

After the game, Horne apologized on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying:

"My sincere apologies for what happened at the end of the game. I got caught up in the heat of the moment and made a disrespectful gesture that I should have never done. That’s not who I am!"

While it was thought a punishment may be on the way for the Wolfpack guard, Horne was reprimanded by the ACC Wednesday. In a statement, the conference said:

"The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that it has issued a reprimand to NC State’s DJ Horne following Tuesday night’s Wake Forest at NC State men’s basketball game. "The reprimand was issued following the league office’s review of the game and is based on Horne’s involvement in an unsportsmanlike and inappropriate gesture at the end of the game. "The league will have no further comment on this matter."

During the game, NC State coach Kevin Keatts was ejected in the first half. NC State actually had more attempts at the free-throw line than Wake Forest, but Keatts took issue with a specific no-call in the first half.

Home didn't receive a suspension from the ACC, meaning the reprimand won't prevent him from being on the floor for NC State's next game against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: DJ Horne middle fingers lead to ACC reprimand after NC State-Wake Forest