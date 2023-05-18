Which ACC programs could bolt for the SEC?

As the college football offseason calendar turns toward the summer months, there is an ongoing battle between the Atlantic Coast Conference and seven of its member institutions.

With conference realignment becoming a popular topic again, seven ACC programs: Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech, are exploring the option of leaving the conference for greener pastures. One of the items in the way of those programs going freely is the grant of rights contract that runs until 2036.

13 years seems like a long time to wait for the contract to expire, and that is why the “secret seven” have worked to develop a new model that benefits the leagues’ programs for postseason success. Programs within the league to have won one title or more over the last ten years include Clemson football, Florida State softball, and North Carolina basketball. If such restructuring fails to arise, those seven programs could find new homes.

Because of this, Brad Crawford of 247Sports has played a hypothetical game of “Where will they go?” He has taken the seven schools at the forefront of this movement and has examined which conference best fits their needs.

Which of the seven has the best chance to make it into the SEC? Here’s a look at Crawford’s takes.

Clemson Tigers

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

If there is any athletic program that screams “SEC”, it’s Clemson. The Tigers boast a stellar athletic program that features competitve action from women’s basketball, baseball, and softball. Dabo Swinney’s programs have proven to be the best in college football as well, as they have won two national titles in the College Football Playoff era. Outside of their on-field success, Clemson has built solid rivalries with South Carolina, Georgia, and Auburn in their history, which would allow for a smooth transition into the league. Crawford’s take: It should come as no surprise that Clemson, Florida State and Miami have worked together in recent months to develop and introduce a new revenue distribution model for the league that would reward teams for their postseason success. And who could blame the Tigers? Dabo Swinney’s football program has captured two College Football Playoff national championships in recent years and is the forward-facing program in the ACC.

Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee Democrat

The Seminoles have built a solid brand over the years, and most of that was due to their competitve action with the rival Miami Hurricanes in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. Florida State has three national championships in football, and have success in men’s basketball, baseball, and softball as well. A conference that has built multiple brands across multiple sports is exactly why Florida State would be a great fit within the SEC. Crawford’s take: Florida State athletic director Michael Alford is worried about the ACC’s revenue gap compared to the Big Ten and SEC and believes his school has something to offer many other ACC programs do not from a brand perspective. He’s right. No football program in the conference warrants more attention from a national audience than the Seminoles. One source told 247Sports that Florida State’s proximity to many SEC programs would create instantaneous natural rivalries, which has created mutual interest between the Seminoles and a league that’s captured four consecutive national championships.

NC State Wolfpack

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Wolfpack may not have the history of it’s tobacco road counterparts in Duke and North Carolina, but in addition to competitive football and men’s basketball, the Wolfpack can bring in something new to the conference… a brand new market. The SEC market will grow in 2024 when Oklahoma and Texas join the bunch, and with the Raleigh market also being on the table, it could bode well for raising the ceiling of the SEC’s fan base. Crawford’s take: Raleigh, N.C. is one of the fastest growing cities in America and second only to Charlotte in the Carolinas in terms of population. Also, Raleigh’s TV market ranks inside the top 25 nationally and is ahead of Indianapolis, Nashville, Columbus (Ohio) Cincinnati and Jacksonville. NC State is one of the smallest brands within the reported Secret Seven that is itching to leave the ACC, but would offer the SEC an opportunity to creep into North Carolina if the Tar Heels are unavailable.

Virginia Tech Hokies

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Another notable option would be the Virginia Tech Hokies. Virginia Tech rose to stardom in the late 90s and early 2000s with the popularity of Michael Vick and “Beamer Ball”. It grew more when Tyrod Taylor led the Hokies by throwing for over 7,000 yards in his four years in Blacksburg. Expanding SEC territory into Virginia would be great, as it could potentially enter the Washington, DC realm. But Crawford sees Virginia Tech going in another direction. Crawford’s take: The SEC getting Virginia Tech would create a new recruiting pipeline through Virginia and reaches into the Washington, D.C. television market. However, two sources close to Virginia Tech each said the Big Ten was the more likely destination when reached Tuesday. One source told 247Sports in terms of checking off boxes, a potential future relationship with the Big Ten and Virginia Tech fills out the stat sheet.

Miami Hurricanes

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

From a geography and brand standpoint, Miami would be another great option for the SEC. However, a private school in a large television market is very appealing to the Big Ten, who is trying its’ best to build a nationwide market. With Florida already in the SEC, and Florida State being a prime candidate, it may be best for the SEC to let the Hurricanes slip away. Crawford’s take: The Big Ten “badly” wants a program in Florida to compete with the SEC on fertile recruiting soil and for more national attention. That’s the way one source put it. Miami was one of a couple ACC programs the Big Ten initially considered last summer during the realignment extravaganza, joining Florida State and UNC. With the conference already widening its reach to California with USC and UCLA, stretching deep into Florida seems like a no-brainer. Miami just wants out of the ACC, period, one source said.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire