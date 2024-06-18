ACC program ‘closes the gap’ on a big UNC football recruiting target

Mack Brown and North Carolina are off to a good start with the 2025 recruiting class.

As it stands now, they have 10 commitments for the class which ranks No. 43 overall in the 247Sports rankings. They still have their eyes on more players, hoping to add recruits to the class and end it with in the top 25 for the cycle.

One player that is high on UNC’s big board is wide receiver Malik Clark.

The four-star wide receiver out of Rock Hill, South Carolina is a rising recruit with 37 offers. He’s taken visits already including the most recent to Florida State after he was on UNC’s campus. While UNC is suggested as the leader with the 247Sports crystal ball prediction, the Seminoles may have made a big impact on him during his visit.

“The gap probably closed, now,” Clark said via Noles247. “Because I’ve been around here. But I’ve just been around North Carolina, South Carolina, for a long time. To build that relationship with Florida State.” Clark noted that FSU is indeed further away from home than the other schools in his recruitment, but said that the environment FSU provided over the weekend — he enjoyed being around players and felt like the energy provided by Mike Norvell stood out — was an important aspect to take in on the visit.

The wide receiver has a top five of UNC, Florida State, NC State, South Carolina, and Auburn. He’s in no rush to make decision and in the same interview did say he had a good idea of who he’s leaning towards now.

The Tar Heels are likely still trending in the right direction but Florida State did give him something to think about at the very least it sounds like.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire