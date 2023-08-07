Each ACC program’s best and ideal fit for conference realignment
As we get set for the 2023 college football season, once again realignment in athletics has taken center stage. Last year it was USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten. Now, Oregon and Washington have followed as they are heading for the conference as well.
In a matter of hours last week the Pac-12 crumbled as Arizona, Utah and Arizona State made their move to join the Big 12. And now a few conferences are left in limbo.
It’s no secret that the college landscape is totally different now with the Big Ten and SEC adding these teams. But what about the ACC? Florida State has expressed interest in leaving the conference, hoping to get out after a dispute with revenue.
And just a few months ago a report of seven teams, including the Seminoles, wanting to leave the conference broke as well. As for North Carolina, Bubba Cunningham has reassured the athletic department that they are staying in the ACC for now.
One thing we have learned through all of this is that it’s moving fast and anything can happen. With that, we took a look at each ACC team’s best and ideal fit for conference realignment if they were to try and leave the conference.
Boston College
Ideal landing spot: Big Ten
Realistic landing spot: Outside of Big Ten/ACC
Boston College has a market in terms of TV but both the basketball and football programs are struggling going into 2023. How much of a draw would they actually be? I can’t imagine it’s much.
Clemson
Ideal landing spot: SEC
Realistic landing spot: SEC
Clemson has shown they can compete with the top teams in college football out of the SEC. With a championship program, the Tigers make a lot of sense to join the SEC. And that would be awesome for football.
Duke
Ideal landing spot: Big Ten
Realistic landing spot: Big Ten
Duke is a HUGE basketball brand that will attract the attention of both conferences. The question will be whether or not they split up with North Carolina, their arch-rival. I think it makes sense for Duke to join the Big Ten, especially basketball-wise.
Florida State
Ideal landing spot: SEC
Realistic landing spot: SEC
Florida State has made it clear that they want out of the ACC and are exploring options. The only conference that makes sense is the SEC.
Georgia Tech
Ideal landing spot: Big Ten
Realistic landing spot: ACC
Location, location, location. That’s what Georgia Tech has to offer. They do have a rivalry game against Georgia each year and moving back to the SEC would make sense as well. However, the Bulldogs rule the SEC in the state and maybe staying put is the best option.
Louisville
Ideal landing spot: SEC
Realistic landing spot: SEC
The Cardinals are a good fit for the SEC with location and their two big programs. They have a basketball program that has a rich history and a football program that is on the rise. It makes sense for them to end up in the SEC and it’s their best fit.
Miami
Ideal landing spot: SEC
Realistic landing spot: SEC
Another big brand in the state of Florida, the Hurricanes are in a similar situation as the Seminoles. The football program is going to attract the SEC while their basketball program will be a bonus. The SEC is likely adding two more programs from the Sunshine State.
North Carolina
Ideal landing spot: SEC
Realistic landing spot: Big Ten
Getting into the SEC would be more profitable for North Carolina who has one of the biggest brands in all of college sports. Backed by its Blue Blood basketball program, UNC is a premier target for either major conference. For this, I’m leaning towards basketball and the Big Ten as the spot UNC would land. We should note that Bubba Cunningham has stated that the plan is to stay in the ACC, for now.
NC State
Ideal landing spot: SEC
Realistic landing spot: Outside of Big Ten/ACC
Like Wake Forest, the Wolfpack aren’t in that top tier in the ACC and could find themselves on the outside looking in for realignment. The football program is expected to have a big year in 2023 but a Pac-12/ACC merger might be the best bet for them as well.
Pitt
Ideal landing spot: Big Ten
Realistic landing spot: Outside looking in
Pitt is an interesting one. They have a market there in Pittsburgh but with Penn State in the Big Ten, would it work? Ideally, the Panthers land in that conference and the rivalry lives on with the Nittany Lions.
Syracuse
Ideal landing spot: Big Ten
Realistic landing spot: Big Ten
The Big Ten is the best landing spot for Syracuse who offers a big market and a historic basketball program. This is a match for both sides and could be more beneficial if the Orange’s football program gets better. This one almost feels too obvious.
Virginia
Ideal landing spot: SEC
Realistic landing spot: Big Ten
The Cavaliers make a lot of sense for both the Big Ten and SEC in realignment. Moreso the Big Ten just because of the basketball program’s success. However, there are some rumblings that the SEC would target the Cavaliers if they were to leave the ACC.
Virginia Tech
Ideal landing spot: SEC
Realistic landing spot: SEC
The Hokies would have a case for joining the SEC especially if their rival Virginia goes as well. However, they aren’t a program that will catch eyes in realignment talk among the top teams in the ACC.
Wake Forest
Ideal landing spot: SEC
Realistic landing spot: Outside of Big Ten/SEC.
In reality, it’s hard seeing the Big Ten or SEC actually pursuing Wake Forest if they were to leave the ACC. Their best bet would be staying in a new-look ACC.