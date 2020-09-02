ACC Preview

Welcome to Rotoworld's annual conference-by-conference preview of the upcoming college football season. We've never quite had an offseason like this one, as the coronavirus has not only prevented teams from going through normal spring practices and the like, it could well end up wreaking havoc on the season itself. But that remains to be seen.

In these team previews, we'll touch on the ramifications of the pandemic (relating specifically to depth charts) when needed, but by-and-large, we'll be approaching these capsules as though (fingers crossed) there will actually be a season in the fall. If there are any crucial COVID-19 updates pertaining to individual teams or conferences, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop as we go.

Note: The projected win-loss records reflect the new schedules put in place, and that Notre Dame will be a conference member for this 2020 season.

2019 record: 14-1

NFL Draft prospect to watch: QB Trevor Lawrence

The case for: I mean, this is pretty easy.

It of course starts with Trevor Lawrence, a prohibitive -- not a lock, but prohibitive -- favorite to be the first-overall pick in the draft. He’s basically Joe Burrow away from winning two titles in his two years as a starting quarterback, and he can make every throw while also making plays with his legs. As long as he’s healthy, he’s going to make Clemson a title contender.

It also helps that he gets to hand the ball off to one of the real surprise returners in college football. Travis Etienne spurned the NFL for a chance at another title -- and a chance to improve his draft stock in turn -- and after rushing for over 1,600 yards in each of the last two seasons while scoring a whopping 51 touchdowns on the ground, he gives Clemson two legitimate Heisman contenders. There’s some depth behind Etienne as well, as Lyn-J Dixon would start for most teams, and there’s a five-star freshman (note: Clemson has a lot of five-star players waiting in the wings) in DeMarcus Bowman as well.

The Tigers lost two playmakers at the wideout positions that would have most teams panicking in Tee Higgins (NFL) and Justyn Ross (neck injury), but Clemson should be just fine in that regard this year. Amari Rodgers is back after tearing his ACL, and he should be one of Lawrence’s top targets. Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata are supremely talented underclassmen who should get more targets now, and the Tigers will also get Braden Galloway back from suspension; giving them a safety target over the middle.

Clemson is always loaded in the front seven, and even with Xavier Thomas likely redshirting in 2020 after battling COVID-19, it should be a strength again. James Skalski might be the best linebacker in the conference -- and one of the tops in the country -- and can make plays all over the field. Mike Jones Jr. has an unenviable task of replacing Isaiah Simmons, but he’s flashed brilliance and impressed in the limited offseason. On the defensive line, Tyler Davis was one of the top freshmen in the country, and he’ll be joined by Bryan Bresee; arguably the top recruit in the country. Add in Nyles Pinckney and a host of four-to-five star recruits, and Clemson should be able to get to the quarterback and stop the run -- again -- in 2020.

The case against: The Vegas over/under for Clemson is 10.5. That means you’re basically betting on Clemson to win every game in 2020. While it’s very likely they will because of the lack of quality in the conference, it’s hard to be perfect. Just something to keep in mind.

One of the few true question marks for the Tigers is on the offensive line. It’s not at left tackle as Jackson Carman could be an All-American, but Clemson will be replacing four of its five starters at offensive line. Of course, they’ll be replacing those players with highly-recruited players because it’s Clemson, but there’s not much experience either as starters or in their potential backups.

The only other potential issue here is the secondary, but again, it’s nitpicky. A.J. Terrell left for the NFL as a first-round pick, and Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace also used up their eligibility. Derion Kendrick -- who also battled injuries this spring -- should be a fine top corner and again, there are a boatload of talented options. We just have to list as a question mark because we haven’t seen it in games.

Vegas over/under win total: 10.5

Prediction: OVER

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2019 record: 11-2

NFL Draft prospect to watch: OT Liam Eichenberg

The case for: Notre Dame will be a conference member of the ACC in 2020, and if not for Clemson, they’d be the favorites to win their first -- and maybe only -- conference title. Even with the Tigers, they’ve got a shot. A slim one, but a shot.

It wasn’t a huge surprise that Ian Book decided to return for school, but his decision to forego the NFL for one more year confirmed that Notre Dame would be a candidate to win double-digit games in 2020. After dealing with some struggles early in the year, the quarterback threw for 34 touchdowns, and also ran for 549 yards with four rushing scores. Book isn’t a superstar, but saying he’s solid is an understatement.

And Book should have no problem being kept upright in 2020. While Clemson’s offensive line may be its one true “weakness,” there is no doubt that Notre Dame’s group is its strength. It just might be the best unit in the country. All five starters return, and Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hainsey are two of the best bookends in college football. The interior isn’t quite as dominant, but Tommy Kraemer and Aaron Banks at guard with Jarrett Patterson at center all have NFL potential.

Notre Dame has questions at the back of their defense -- more on that later -- but the front seven should be just fine. Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji are strong options at the end, with Myron Tagovailoa-Amose and Kurt Hinish likely plugging up the middle. Solid options, but the linebackers are the strength. Drew White can get lost at times, but he has a knack for making plays and is the leading tackler among returners, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah might be the most talented player on the defense.

The case against: Book is a solid option at quarterback. His weapons? Well, that remains to be determined. Chase Claypool was the top option for the signal-caller, and he’s now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chris Finke is also gone, as is Cole Kmet; one of the top tight ends in the country. Kevin Austin is also going to miss the majority of the season after undergoing surgery on his foot. The Fighting Irish did get Bennett Skowronek as a transfer from Northwestern and have speedy options like Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys but there are much more questions than answers here.

And the same can be said at the tailback position. Book is the leading returning rusher for Notre Dame, which with all due respect to the signal-caller, isn’t ideal. Jafar Armstrong has flashed in his time with the Fighting Irish and there’s a five-star commit in Chris Tyree, but again, more questions than answers.

And there are way more questions than answers in the secondary. The exception here is safety Kyle Hamilton, who may be a star after picking off four passes in his freshman season. The other three starters are gone, however, and while Shaun Crawford and TaRiq Bracey have game experience, they’ve mostly struggled when asked to step into the limelight. Nick McCloud was a solid addition from NC State as a graduate, but if they’re going to compete with Clemson and UNCs talented wideouts, things have to get better quickly.

Vegas over/under win total: 8.5

Prediction: UNDER

Virginia Tech Hokies

2019 record: 8-5

NFL Draft prospect to watch: CB Chamarri Conner

The case for: We won’t lie, the schedule helps here. A lot. Yes they have to play two ranked teams in UNC and Clemson, and also have to travel to Louisville. The Hokies will likely be favored in every other game, so if they can split the games against the Tar Heels and Cardinals, Virginia Tech has a chance to play for a conference title.

Very quietly, Hendon Hooker was one of the better quarterbacks in the conference when under center, and he should be even better in a full year of being a starter. That is, assuming he wins the job anyway; Braxton Burmeister and Quincy Patterson are also competing for the gig. Still, Hooker should be under center for the opener (!) against Virginia, and his dual-threat ability makes the Virginia Tech offense much more formidable.

Be it Hooker, Bermeister or Patterson under center; the Hokies have options at wideout to get the ball to, even after Damon Hazelton transferred to Missouri. Tre Turner could be in for a breakout season after picking up 500 yards in his first two seasons, and he added 231 yards on the ground for good measure. Tayvion Robinson should be a solid second option, and even with Dalton Keene now in the NFL, the Hokies have a potential star at the position in James Mitchell. Mitchell caught 21 passes for 361 yards and a couple of scores, and should be even better this year.

Virginia Tech’s defense last year was not very Virginia Tech-esque, and while it won’t be an elite unit, it should be better in 2020. Justus Reed was a big pickup as a graduate transfer who posted 12.5 sacks last year for Youngstown State, and DaShawn Cawford along with Jarrod Hewitt give the Hokies two of the better interior options. Rayshard Ashby was as good at middle linebacker as anyone last year with 17 tackles for loss, and Dax Hollifield is another strong option in the middle; although he’ll be asked to play more on the outside because of Ashby.

The case against: While the secondary still should be ok because of Jermaine Waller and Chamarri Conner, they do lose Caleb Farley; who was one of the first players to opt out of the season. Farley is a potential first-round pick, and anytime you lose a corner of that talent, it’s not a good thing.

And while Virginia Tech brings back most of their offensive line, it’s worth pointing out that this wasn’t a very good unit last year, so that experience is a bit overstated. Christian Darrisaw is solid at left tackle, but the rest of the line is still a bit of a mess, and the fact that the Hokies weren’t able to get a real camp in to settle the other positions is another factor. There are some solid options to run the football here with Raheem Blackshear gaining eligibility after transferring from Rutgers and fellow transfer Khalil Herbert from Kansas. Will they get enough room to run?

And although Hooker showed some serious flashes last year, the fact he isn’t named the starter right now is pretty concerning. Burmeister was a four-star recruit and Patterson got to play last season, but if they’re going to compete for an ACC title appearance, they’re going to need stability under center. It appears that isn’t quite the case, as of yet.

Vegas over/under win total: 7.5

Prediction: OVER

North Carolina Tar Heels

2019 record: 7-6

NFL Draft prospect to watch: LB Chazz Surratt

The case for: While the Tar Heels lost six games last year, it’s worth pointing out that UNC’s losses last year were by: 6, 3, 1 (to Clemson), 2 (in six overtimes), 7, and 7 (in overtime). Now, they also won three one-score games, but it’s fair to say that North Carolina was better than that record, and they have a chance to make some noise in the ACC.

Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to be the first pick in 2021. It’s certainly possible that Sam Howell is that guy in 2022. The freshman threw for 3,641 yards and 38/7 TD/INT ratio while completing 61.4 percent of his passes in his freshman campaign, and really impressed as the season went on. Does Howell have some work to do? Of course he does, all sophomore quarterbacks do, but he’s as talented as any signal-caller in the country.

Howell certainly isn’t lacking in weapons, either. Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown are the best 1-2 combo at wideout in the conference -- and could be the best regardless of location -- and both wideouts went over the thousand-yard mark and caught double-digit touchdowns. Oh, and Beau Corrales was able to put up 40 catches for 575 yards and six scores as well in this dynamic offense.

And as if that wasn’t enough? UNC returns a dynamic combo at tailback, for good measure. Javonte Williams ran for 933 yards and five scores, and finished second on the team in rushing yards. Michael Carter went over the thousand-yard barrier, and both have a chance to do so again in 2020. They also are capable of catching the football with 38 catches between the two, so yeah, North Carolina would be a fun team to play with if NCAA Football 2021 was a thing.

The case against: The offensive weapons are electric. The offensive line is a problem. UNC was 113th in allowing sacks last year, and they lost their best offensive lineman in Andy Heck. If they are not able to keep Howell upright and don’t do a better job of keeping UNC from second/third and long, it’s going to be tough for them to live up to their lofty expectations.

And there are some defensive question marks here, as well. Both of the starting defensive tackles are gone in Jason Strowbidge and Aaron Crawford, and the secondary -- while talented, especially with the addition of Tony Grimes after he reclassified from 2021 -- is still young. Chazz Surratt has a chance to be a mid-round pick, but this is more of a solid than a spectacular unit overall.

Really, the case against UNC right now is that this team feels like it’s one year away. It’s certainly possible that these guys all breakout -- particularly if the offensive line makes drastic improvement -- and this is an ACC contender, but because of the youth, it seems more likely to happen in 2021. Goodness gracious could they be good that next year, however.

Vegas win total over/under: 7

Prediction: Over

Louisville Cardinals

2019 record: 8-5

NFL Draft prospect to watch: WR Tutu Atwell

The case for: There weren’t many teams that looked more improved than Louisville did in 2019, and at least a portion of that credit belongs to Scott Satterfield and his staff. A large portion, really, and Satterfield and company bring back an even more talented team -- on paper, anyway -- in 2020.

We’ve started with quarterbacks in the case for so far, but Javian Hawkins is the headliner in the Louisville offense, and for good reason. The redshirt sophomore was able to run for 1,525 yards and nine touchdowns in his first year as a starter, and if Etienne would have left for the NFL, he would have been the top tailback in the conference. Louisville does lose star tackle Mekhi Becton as well as Tyler Haycraft, but the rest of the offensive line is back, and should open plenty of holes for Hawkins. Not that he needs much room.

Louisville is going to be able to run the ball, and the passing game should be a strength as well. Once Micale Cunningham took over as the starting quarterback, the offense really clicked; he led the nation in pass plays of 70-yards or more. He’s also a dual-threat who scored six rushing touchdowns while picking up 487 yards as a rusher, and he has two dynamic receivers to throw the football to in Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick.

The case against: Louisville’s going to be able to score points. The question is if they can stop anyone. They allowed 33.4 points per game last year, which was 109th out of 130 teams last season.

The biggest issue was stopping the run, and after giving up 6.33 yards per carry, and while there’s some young talent on the defensive line and senior Jared Goldwire has a chance to be an NFL player, it’s likely going to be a problem again for the Cardinals. The secondary should be serviceable and got a big boost when Kei’Trel Clark -- a transfer from Liberty -- was given eligibility, but teams might not need to throw the football to beat the Cards’ defense this fall.

Louisville will be a tough beat for everyone in the ACC, but like UNC, they may be a year away from being true contenders for the conference.

Vegas over/under win total: 7

Prediction: OVER

Florida State Seminoles

2019 record: 6-7

NFL Draft prospect to watch: DT Marvin Wilson

The case for: It’s safe to say that the Willie Taggart era at Florida State didn’t work out. Florida State obviously agreed, as he was ousted and Mike Norvell has been brought in to right the ship. Based on what we saw at Memphis, there’s a good chance he will. Whether he can in 2020 is another question.

Marvin Wilson decided to return to school, and he helps lead what might be the best defensive line in the conference. He could be a first-round pick if he shows more consistency; which is probably one of the reasons why he’s back for the 2020 campaign. Corey Durden is another strong pass-rusher on the interior, and Janarius Robinson along with Joshua Kaindoh are quality options on the end.

The defensive line is good, and the secondary might be even better. Hamsah Nasrildeen is considered one of the top free safeties in the country, and Asante Samuel Jr. -- while not terribly consistent -- is back as the top corner. Jaiden Lars-Woodley is a quality strong -- or boundary -- safety, and there are talented players like Jarvis Brownlee, Akeem Dent and Travis Jay competing for the other spot. Longish story short, the Seminoles should be good in the back.

The case against: It would be tough to call the Florida State offensive line anything but a disaster over the last few years. It should be better this year, but the talent level is still not where it needs to be; particularly at tackle. With all of the quality pass-rushers in this conference, it’s going to be hard to see Florida State effective at moving the football in 2020.

It sounds like we know who that offensive line will be trying to protect, as it appears that James Blackmon will be under center. His numbers last year were so-so -- 17 touchdowns against 11 picks, 2,339 yards -- but it’s worth pointing out that he was under constant pressure. Still, it doesn’t seem like Blackman is the type of signal-caller that will win an ACC title. Don’t be surprised if we see highly-recruited freshman QB Chubba Purdy gets a chance to play if Blackman struggles.

The weapons Blackman will have at his disposal aren’t among the best in the conference, either. A notable exception is Tamorrion Terry; a wideout who amassed 1,188 yards and nine scores in 2019 and should put up big numbers this fall. No other wideout put up more than 355 yards receiving. The Seminoles also lost Cam Akers, and while Jashuan Corbin transferred in from Texas A&M and averaged five yards a carry, there’s a reason Akers was a second-round pick.

Norvell is considered an offensive genius, but it’s tough to imagine the Seminoles’ group is a strength in 2020.

Vegas over/under win total: 7

Prediction: PUSH

Miami Hurricanes

2019 record: 6-7

NFL Draft prospect to watch: DE Quincy Roche

The case for: The last time we saw Miami, they were getting shut out in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl. By Louisiana Tech. Safe to say that this was far from a dominant campaign. The question now is how much improvement they will make under Manny Diaz in his second year.

Well, they sure should be better at quarterback. They better be. Neither N’Kosi Perry nor Jarren Williams was up to snuff, and they’ll get a legitimate dual-threat in D’Eriq King under center in 2020 after he transferred in from Houston. In case you forgot, King was a signal-caller that threw for 36 touchdowns in 2018 while also rushing for 14 scores. If he’s a semblance of that player in the ACC, Miami is going to be awfully happy.

King will get to throw to a couple of quality tight ends; the best of them being Brevin Jordan. While Jordan has battled injuries, he’s been a force when he’s healthy; catching 35 passes and averaging 14.1 yards per catch. He’s a potential first-round selection if he has a big year in 2020. Will Mallory also can stretch the field as seen in his 18.3 yards per catch, so these are more than just safety valves.

Gregory Rousseau won’t be playing this year, and you’d think that losing a player that was second in the country in sacks behind second-overall pick Chase Young would make pass-rush a problem. It doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case. Quincy Roche was the AAC defensive player of the year, and like Rosseau, he’s getting first-round consideration. Jaelan Phillips is also healthy after sitting out -- and again, was a transfer, in his case from UCLA -- and should form a strong duo.

The case against: There were 10 teams worse in terms of rushing yards per game in the NCAA last year than Miami. That means that 119 teams were better. Much of that was due to the fact that the Hurricanes were awful on the offensive line, but it’s also worth pointing out that they lost DeeJay Dallas to the NFL. The line should be better after Miami picked up -- you guessed it, another transfer -- Jarrid Williams and with added experience, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.

The backend of this defense has some serious question marks, as well. The normally stout Hurricanes’ secondary was mediocre at best and last Trajan Bandy; arguably the best corner on the roster. The real issue is at linebacker, as Miami lost Shaq Qarterman and Michael Pinkney; two of the true stalwarts on the defense in their four years with the club.

Miami should be competitive with all but the top schools in the conference, but in terms of talent, they appear to be a notch below the “elite” programs in the ACC.

Vegas over/under win total: 7.5

Prediction: UNDER

Virginia Cavaliers

2019 record: 9-5

NFL Draft prospect to watch: LB Charles Snowden

The case for: Bronco Mendenhall doesn’t get enough credit for the job he’s done at Virginia. The Cavaliers were arguably the worst program in the ACC when he came in 2016, and last year, he took the team to the Orange Bowl while winning the ACC Coastal. It’s very unlikely UVA reaches those heights in 2020, but Mendenhall will give the club a chance to compete come this fall.

While the Cavaliers lost a bunch of talent on offense, they do bring back their entire offensive line, which is a positive. This wasn’t an elite unit in 2019, but it’s tough to complain about an experienced group, and Olu Oluwatimi along with Bobby Haskins and Ryan Swoboda could be playing professionally at some point.

The strength of this team, however, in the back on the defensive side of the football. Charles Snowed is a 6-foot-7 linebacker who procured 11 tackles for loss and five sacks, and will assuredly draw the attention of NFL scouts this fall. He’ll be joined by Zane Zandler (108 tackles, 12.5 for loss) and Joey Blount picked up 95 tackles, 3.5 sacks and intercepted three passes as a safety who can play close to the line of scrimmage and also help in coverage.

Last year it was the offense that carried Virginia, this year the defense will need to be the calling card if the Cavaliers are going to compete. They might have just enough.

The case against: One of the reasons the defense will have to carry Virginia is that the Cavaliers are going to be replacing Bryce Perkins at quarterback, and it’s a big loss. Perkins made his share of mistakes, but he’s as big of a reason as any that they were able to win 17 games the last two years. Brennan Armstrong has won the starting job and is getting Taysom Hill comparisons, but it remains to be seen how effective he’ll be in that role.

Even with an experienced offensive line, Virginia struggled to run the football outside of designed runs for Perkins and his scrambling ability, and it might be a problem again for the Whoos. Wayne Taulapapa was able to score 12 touchdowns, but he only averaged 4.1 yards per carry, and there’s no obvious big-play threat here in the backfield.

And it’s a good thing that Armstrong can reportedly make plays with his legs, because he might have to since the weapons for the Cavaliers have diminished significantly from 2019. Terrell Jana (74-886-3) is back and should be a solid first option, but Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois are gone, and were a massive part of the UVA offense.

Virginia will likely be back as a contender in a couple of years, but it’s hard to imagine they’re more than a .500 or so club again in 2020.

Vegas over/under win total: 5.5

Prediction: UNDER

Boston College Eagles

2019 record: 6-7

NFL Draft prospect to watch: OT Tyler Vrabel

The case for: Steve Addazio left for Colorado State, and in comes Jeff Hafley; a 41-year-old who served as defensive coordinator for Ohio State before taking the gig. Hafley inherits a talented -- but extremely flawed -- roster for the 2020 campaign.

The positives are obvious. If Notre Dame wasn’t in the conference, they’d have the best offensive line in the conference. Tyler Vrabel is a future NFL offensive lineman who might be a Day 2 pick this year. Alec Lindstrom and Zion Johnson also have NFL futures at center and guard, respectively, and Ben Petrula might be a first-team All-ACC performer.

It’s tough to replace a running back as talented as AJ Dillon, but Boston College should be fine there with David Bailey. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry while rushing for 844 yards on just 148 carries, and he should be a fine bellcow for the offense. There isn’t much depth behind him, but as long as Bailey can stay healthy, he should be among the top backs in the conference.

There’s also plenty of experience at the linebacker position. Max Richardson was a second-team ACC player last year, and he along with Joseph Sparacio and John Lamot have been productive players for the Eagles’ defense. If the offensive line isn’t the strength of the team, it’s this linebacker unit. Always good to be strong in those units.

The case against: Boston College was not good at stopping the pass or completing them, and it’ll likely be an issue for the Eagles again; barring significant improvement, of course.

It looks like Phil Jurkovec is going to be the quarterback after transferring in from Notre Dame, and while he was a four-star recruit, there’s very little experience. He also isn’t exactly loaded with top weapons to throw to at Chestnut Hill, with all due respect to tight end Hunter Long and wideout Kobay White.

And then there’s the secondary. It’s worth pointing out that Hafley worked with defensive backs -- and worked with them well -- at Ohio State and his other stops, but this group was 122nd against the pass in 2020. Expect the Eagles to be better in that regard because it’s very hard to be worse, but asking this to be even an average unit is asking an awful lot.

Vegas win total over/under: 4

Prediction: OVER

Pittsburgh Panthers

2019 record: 8-5

NFL Draft prospect to watch: DE Patrick Jones II

The case for: It wasn’t pretty, but Pittsburgh was able to pick up eight wins under head coach Pat Narduzzi for the third time in five years. The breakout season still hasn’t occurred, and while anything’s possible, it doesn’t seem likely it’ll be taking place in 2020, either.

Honestly, we could list Kenny Pickett in the case for and case against section, but let’s be nice. Pickett can be maddingly frustrating, but he generally takes care of the football and the analytics say he’s been better than his 26/16 TD/INT ratio over 30 career games.

And once again, we have a team that returns an experienced offensive line. Three players that started 13 games are back for Pitt this fall, and 80 percent of the total starts will be in Pittsburgh come the start of the year.

The defense is what will allow Pitt to compete in games in 2020, however. Even with a massive loss on the front line -- more on that in a second -- this is a quality defensive line that picked up 51 sacks, and Patrick Jones II added 8.5 of them while also forcing four fumbles. Add in Habakkuk Baldonado -- one of the best names I’ve ever written -- and Deslin Alexandre, and the Panthers are going to be able to get to the quarterback this fall. A lot.

The case against: Ah, but a very good unit could have been great if not for the loss of Jalen Twyman, who opted out of playing this season. As good as this group is, losing a second-team All-American is always going to hurt.

But the reason we think the Panthers are going to struggle in 2020 is the offense just doesn’t have the firepower to compete with other clubs. No running backs ran for more than 530 yards last season despite a quality front. Taysir Mack is a quality ACC wideout, but there’s very little experience behind him, and the 96 catches and 850 yards of Maurice Ffrench will need to be replaced.

Pittsburgh has as much experience as any team in the ACC, but the loss of Twyman and the fact that they’re unlikely to score a ton of points makes them closer to the bottom of the pack than the top of it.

Vegas over/under win total: 6

Prediction: UNDER

Syracuse Orange

2019 record: 5-7

NFL Draft prospect to watch: S Andre Sisco

The case for: Syracuse was one of the bigger disappointments of the 2019 season, as a team that was ranked by some in the Top 25 to begin the season wasn’t able to even reach bowl eligibility. They won’t start the 2020 season with those expectations.

If they’re going to overachieve, they’ll need a big year from Tommy DeVito, and there were moments that suggest that it’s possible. The redshirt junior threw for 19 touchdowns and completed 62.3 percent of his passes, and didn’t throw an interception on his last 170 passes to end the year. Consistency hasn’t been, well, consistent, but it’s certainly possible he takes a big step forward in 2020. It helps that he’ll have a couple of talented pass-catchers in Taj Harris and Nykeim Johnson; among others.

The case against: Syracuse wasn’t exactly dominant as a pass-rushing unit in 2019, but it appears to be even shakier now that Alton Robinson and Kendall Coleman are NFL players. The leading returner in sacks is Josh Black with four, and there’s little in terms of production behind him.

If DiVito is going to take a step forward, his offensive line is going to have to give him more time to throw, as well. This group gave up 50 sacks last year, and while they battled injuries, that figure was worse than all but two FBS teams.

And while Syracuse returns a star in the secondary in Andre Sisco; one of the best safeties in the country, they also lost two starters in Evan Foster and Christopher Frederick. The Orange do have some productive returnees like Trill Williams and Ifeatu Melifonwu, but this unit will be put to the test -- especially when you consider that they’re unlikely to put much pressure on the quarterback.

Dino Babers has done a quality job of rectifying the Syracuse program, but this appears to be a rebuilding year for the program.

Vegas over/under win total: 5

Prediction: UNDER

Duke Blue Devils

2019 record: 5-7

NFL Draft prospect to watch: DE Chris Rumph

The case for: It was a tale of two halves for the Blue Devils in 2019. The first half saw them go 4-2 with losses to Alabama and a three-point defeat to Pittsburgh. The second saw them lose five straight games before a season-ending win over the Hurricanes of Miami. We’re splitting the difference between the two in our projection, but they’re probably closer to the 1-5 squad than the 4-2 one.

One unit that can help them defy those odds is the defensive line. Chris Rumph is one of the more underrated pass-rushers in the country, as he posted a 6.5 sack season with 13.5 tackles for loss despite not being a full-time player early in the year. He’ll pair with Victor Dimukeje; who picked up 8.5 sacks on his own.

The Blue Devils’ ability to get to the quarterback will give the secondary extra cushion, but they may not need it. That’s especially true if Mark Gilbert is healthy, and it appears that’s the case after missing all of 2019. Michael Carter should compete for All-ACC honors, and four other starters from the defensive backfield return for a solid -- if unspectacular -- unit.

The case against: Duke was not exactly an offensive juggernaut last year, as they ranked 94th in the country with 25.2 points per game. Some of that had to do with the inconsistent -- at best -- quarterback play from Quintin Harris, but there are still question marks in that regard, as well. Chase Brice transferred in from Clemson, and while he’s performed at a decent rate when given a chance, the sample size is awfully small.

The rest of the offense is a collective “meh” as well. Noah Gray is the top target and one of the better tight ends in the conference, but he’s more of a possession receiver than someone who stretches the field. Jalon Calhoun looked like a future threat as a freshman with 46 catches for 420 yards, but the rest of this receiving corps is unproven at best. Add in a pedestrian running back group that’s led by Deon Jackson, and it’s very likely that Duke is going to be a mediocre (or worse) offense again this fall.

Vegas over/under win total: 5

Prediction: UNDER

North Carolina State Wolfpack

2019 record: 4-8

NFL Draft prospect to watch: G Joe Sculthorpe

The case for: After five straight winning seasons, Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack plummeted in 2020, winning just one conference game and finishing last in their respective division. There’s no divisions this year, but NC State might be at or near the bottom again in 2020.

One area that shouldn’t be an issue for the Wolfpack is the run game. Zonovan Knight picked up 745 yards on the ground and five scores as a freshman, and fellow sophomore Jordan Houston paired with Knight while picking up 500 yards himself. NC State also has Ricky Person JR. -- one of the top running backs in the 2018 class -- so it’s not a question of talent in the backfield. They also have a solid offensive line, led by Sculthorpe, Ikem Ekwonu and Grant Gibson.

The defensive line has been a strength for NC State for a very long time, and it should be again in 2020. Alim McNeill is one of the best defensive tackles in the conference and was able to plug the run while picking up 7.5 tackles for loss, and Val Martin gives the Wolfpack a solid 1-2 punch in the middle. Savion Jackson was one of the top recruits of the 2019 class and received quality reviews in his limited time this spring, and Ibrahim Kante will get a chance to finally start. There’s no Mario Williams or Bradley Chubb, but this is one of the better lines in the conference.

The case against: Quarterback play is important. NC State has significant issues at the quarterback position. Devin Leary is expected to open the season as the starter, but Bailey Hockman is also competing for the starting gig. Neither Hockman or Leary showed anything that suggested they’re competent ACC starters in 2019.

It doesn’t help that NC State is unlikely to have one of the top receiving units in the conference, either. Emeka Emezie is a competent option who posted 56 catches for 576 yards and reporters raved about freshman Porter Rooks, but there’s very little depth behind those two, and those two aren’t nearly enough to call this an above-average unit; or even an average one.

Add in a mediocre back seven on the defense, and NC State is likely looking at another disappointing campaign in 2020.

Vegas over/under win total: 4

Prediction: UNDER

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

2019 record: 8-5

NFL Draft prospect to watch: DE Carlos Basham

The case for: Wake Forest is now a football school. Yeah, I said it. There have been four straight winning seasons under Dave Clawson, who has turned one of the worst Power 5 programs into a consistent bowl team. There probably won’t be bowl games this year, and the Demon Deacons likely wouldn’t qualify anyway. But let’s talk about the positives first.

The Demon Deacons return 94 percent of their sack production and 87 percent of their tackles for loss, and four players with starting experience return on the defensive line. The best of these is Carlos Basham -- he goes by Boogie, as I would, too -- and he is a contender for ACC Defensive player of the Year after posting 18 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Jacorey Johns showed flashes of brilliance as a redshirt freshman on the other side, and Tyler Williams along with Sulaiman Kamara should plug the middle just fine.

There are things to like about the Demon Deacons’ run game, as well. Kenneth Walker averaged 5.9 yards per carry in 2019 as a freshman, and should be the bellcow for Wake Forest in 2020. He’ll be backed up by Christian Beal-Smith, who added 304 yards and a couple of scores before serving a suspension. Not the deepest unit, but it’s the best of the offensive units.

And while Jamie Newman made the decision to transfer to Georgia, the Demon Deacons should be ok at quarterback with Sam Hartman. When he was the starter in 2018, he was able to throw for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 275 yards on the ground. He’s not the dynamic playmaker Newman is, but he should be solid. Solid is solid.

The case against: We probably should emphasize the word ‘should.’ Hartman certainly has flashed, but he had some “uh oh” moments as the starter for the Demon Deacons, and it’d be hard to overstate how important Newman was to that offense last year.

And that offense got significantly worse when Sage Surratt decided to opt-out of the 2019 season. The wideout picked up 1,001 yards receiving, and that’s despite missing the last four games of the season with a shoulder injury. Kendall Hilton is also gone, which puts an awful lot of pressure on Donavon Greene to be the go-to target for an otherwise inexperienced group.

And while the defensive line is a strength, the back end of the defense is suspect. Both starting cornerback spots are up for grabs, and outside of Nasir Greer, there’s not much in terms of production in that secondary.

If Hartman can be a replica of Newman or close to it, this prediction will look foolish. There are just too many question marks to go along with a relatively tough schedule to project the Demon Deacons as a winning team in 2020.

Vegas win total over/under: 6

Prediction: UNDER

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

2019 record: 3-9

NFL Draft prospect to watch: LB David Curry

The case for: It was an ugly season for the Yellow Jackets in 2019, and a rough introduction to the ACC for Geoff Collins. Let’s keep in mind that Georgia Tech lost some talented players, and that Collins had to deal with implementing a new offense; getting rid of the triple-option attack under Paul Johnson. Excuses? Perhaps, but reasonable ones.

If things are going to get better, Georgia Tech is going to need to pound the rock with Jordan Mason and the other tailbacks. Mason ran for 899 yards and averaged 5.2 yards a carry with seven scores, and will likely have more touches in 2020. Behind Mason are four-star recruits like Jamious Griffin and Jahmyr Gibbs, so there’s certainly talent in the backfield in Atlanta.

The secondary appears to be in decent shape, too. Both starting corners are back in Tre Swilling and Zamari Walton, and Tobias Oliver has made the switch to corner after switching from quarterback to wide receiver the previous year. There’s also experience at safety with Juanyeh Thomas, Kaleb Oliver and Tariq Carpenter back for the Yellow Jackets.

The case against: Oh, well, pretty much everything else. The Yellow Jackets have a couple of talented freshmen coming in at quarterback in Jeff Sims and Tucker Gleason, but it’s asking an awful lot of freshmen to play in this truncated campaign.

James Graham and Jordan Yates are the experienced options, but both were uninspiring -- uninspiring is being nice -- during the 2019 campaign. The wideouts are inexperienced, unproductive or a combination of both, and the offensive line isn’t considered to be a quality one, either.

Collins is a highly-regarded coach who did quality things at Temple, but there’s a long way to go, and it’d be a huge surprise if Georgia Tech was competing for even a spot in the middle of the ACC this fall.

Vegas over/under win total: 2.5

Prediction: UNDER