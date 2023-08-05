ACC Presidents meet to discuss the addition of Pac-12 teams and conference realignment, per reports

The landscape of college football will never be the same as conference realignment has completely changed the game.

This past Friday was a crazy day that saw the Pac-12 lose five more conference members as they face the possibility of a full collapse. It started early in the day with Oregon and Washington being announced to join the Big Ten and later with Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State announcing they would join the Big 12.

According to multiple reports, the ACC Presidents met Friday to discuss conference realignment and possibly adding teams from the Pac-12. Per Ross Dellenger, the ACC “seriously explored” adding 5-7 Pac-12 schools as the Pac-12’s future is in question. It appears this will not happen, as the most attractive teams from the conference have already announced departures to the Big Ten, SEC, and Big 12.

News & Observer reporter Andrew Carter believes that a merger is now unlikely, as an ACC/Pac-12 merger would’ve cost ACC schools between $1-3 million per year in TV revenue, stating that “no remaining P12 school brought value to the league.” The remaining schools are Oregon State, Washington State, Stanford, and Cal.

There are rumors that the Pac-12 will now explore a merger with the Mountain West. Despite each ACC school’s entry into a Grant of Rights agreement with the ACC through 2036, Florida State brought up the ACC’s potential conference realignment issues on Wednesday. Even with the grant of rights, FSU has been working with JPMorgan to look for a possible way out.

Things are heating up in college football, and the ACC may be the next to be hit with realignment if things don’t play in their favor.

ACC presidents were scheduled to meet tonight to further discuss the league’s latest expansion plan, sources tell @YahooSports. Recent Big 12 acquisitions likely ended any Westward expansion plans. The league seriously explored adding 5-7 Pac-12 schools. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 5, 2023

