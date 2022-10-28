ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

ACC schedule and previews for all the Week 9 games including Notre Dame at Syracuse, Miami at Virginia, Wake Forest at Louisville

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 53-17, ATS 37-31-2, o/u 46-23-1

Thursday, October 27

Prediction: NC State 30, Virginia Tech 10

Line: NC State -13.5, o/u: 39.5

Final Score: NC State 22, Virginia Tech 21

Saturday, October 29

12:00 ACC Network

Line: Florida State -24.5, o/u: 47.5

12:00 CBS Sports Network

Line:Boston College -7.5, o/u: 44.5

12:00 ABC

Line: Syracuse -3, o/u: 47.5

12:30 ESPN3

Line: Miami -1.5, o/u: 48.5

3:30 ACC Network

Line: Wake Forest -3.5, o/u: 62.5

8:00 ACC Network

Line: North Carolina -3.5, o/u: 64.5

Story originally appeared on College Football News