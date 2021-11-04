ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 10

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

ACC Results So Far
SU: 52-26, ATS: 46-31-1, Point Total: 38-39

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 10

Friday, November 5

Virginia Tech at Boston College

7:30, ESPN2
Line: Virginia Tech -3, o/u: 47

Saturday, November 6

Wake Forest at North Carolina

12:00, ABC
Line: North Carolina -2.5, o/u: 76.5

Pitt at Duke

12:00, ACC Network
Line: Pitt -21, o/u: 64.5

Georgia Tech at Miami

12:30, ESPN3
Line: Miami -10.5, o/u: 63.5

NC State at Florida State

4:00, ACC Network
Line: NC State -2.5, o/u: 56.5

Clemson at Louisville

7:30, ACC Network
Line: Clemson -4, o/u: 46

