Troy vs Texas State Prediction, Game Preview

Reuters

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped below 300,000 last week for the first time in 19 months, further evidence that a shortage of workers was behind slower job growth rather than weakening demand for labor. With the second straight weekly decline reported by the Labor Department on Thursday, initial claims are now in the zone that is generally associated with healthy labor market conditions. "The data support the narrative that businesses are increasingly reluctant to let go of workers amid a severe supply shortage," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.