ACC schedule and previews for all the Week 11 games including North Carolina at Wake Forest, Louisville at Clemson, Florida State at Syracuse

ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Results So Far

Straight Up 61-24, ATS 44-39-2, o/u 53-31-1

Saturday, November 12

12:00 ESPN3

Line: Duke -9.5, o/u: 49.5

12:00 ACC Network

Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 40.5

3:30 ESPN

Line: Clemson -7, o/u: 51.5

3:30 ACC Network

Line: NC State -19.5, o/u: 41.5

3:30 ESPN3

Line: Georgia Tech -1.5, o/u: 44.5

7:30 ESPN2

Line: Wake Forest -4.5, o/u: 77.5

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Florida State -7.5, o/u: 50.5

Story originally appeared on College Football News