ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

ACC schedule and previews for all the Week 11 games including North Carolina at Wake Forest, Louisville at Clemson, Florida State at Syracuse 

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 61-24, ATS 44-39-2, o/u 53-31-1

Saturday, November 12

Virginia Tech at Duke

12:00 ESPN3
Line: Duke -9.5, o/u: 49.5

Pitt at Virginia

12:00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 40.5

Louisville at Clemson

3:30 ESPN
Line: Clemson -7, o/u: 51.5

Boston College at NC State

3:30 ACC Network
Line: NC State -19.5, o/u: 41.5

Miami at Georgia Tech

3:30 ESPN3
Line: Georgia Tech -1.5, o/u: 44.5

North Carolina at Wake Forest

7:30 ESPN2
Line: Wake Forest -4.5, o/u: 77.5

Florida State at Syracuse

8:00 ACC Network
Line: Florida State -7.5, o/u: 50.5 

