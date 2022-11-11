ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11
ACC schedule and previews for all the Week 11 games including North Carolina at Wake Forest, Louisville at Clemson, Florida State at Syracuse
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 61-24, ATS 44-39-2, o/u 53-31-1
Saturday, November 12
Virginia Tech at Duke
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Duke -9.5, o/u: 49.5
Pitt at Virginia
12:00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 40.5
Louisville at Clemson
3:30 ESPN
Line: Clemson -7, o/u: 51.5
Boston College at NC State
3:30 ACC Network
Line: NC State -19.5, o/u: 41.5
Miami at Georgia Tech
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Georgia Tech -1.5, o/u: 44.5
North Carolina at Wake Forest
7:30 ESPN2
Line: Wake Forest -4.5, o/u: 77.5
Florida State at Syracuse
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Florida State -7.5, o/u: 50.5
