ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 13

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

ACC Results So Far

SU: 67-33, ATS: 57-42-1, Point Total: 53-45-1

ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 13

Friday, November 26

7:00, ESPN

Line: NC State -6, o/u: 62.5

Saturday, November 27

7:30, SEC Network

Line: Clemson -11.5, o/u: 42.5

12:00, ESPN

Line: Florida -2.5, o/u: 59

12:00, ABC

Line: Georgia -35, o/u: 54.5

12:00, ESPN2

Line: Wake Forest -5, o/u: 64.5

12:30, ESPN3

Line: Miami -21.5, o/u: 68

3:45, ACC Network

Line: Virginia -7, o/u: 63.5

7:30, ESPN2

Line: Louisville -3, o/u: 57

7:30, ACC Network

Line: Pitt -13, o/u: 57.5

