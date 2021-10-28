ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 9
ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
ACC Results So Far
SU: 46-24, ATS: 41-28-1, Point Total: 35-34
Saturday, October 30
Miami at Pitt
12:00, ACC Network
Line: Pitt -9.5, o/u: 61
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
12:00, ESPN3
Line: Georgia Tech -4, o/u: 56
Florida State at Clemson
3:30, ESPN
Line: Clemson -9.5, o/u: 47
Boston College at Syracuse
3:30, ESPN3
Line: Syracuse -6.5, o/u: 50
Duke at Wake Forest
4:00, ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -16.5, o/u: 70
North Carolina at Notre Dame
7:30, NBC
Line: Notre Dame -3.5, o/u: 62.5
Louisville at NC State
7:30, ACC Network
Line: NC State -6.5, o/u: 56.5
Virginia at BYU
10:15, ESPN2
Line: BYU -2.5, o/u: 64
