ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 9

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.

ACC Results So Far
SU: 46-24, ATS: 41-28-1, Point Total: 35-34

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

Saturday, October 30

Miami at Pitt

12:00, ACC Network
Line: Pitt -9.5, o/u: 61

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

12:00, ESPN3
Line: Georgia Tech -4, o/u: 56

Florida State at Clemson

3:30, ESPN
Line: Clemson -9.5, o/u: 47

Boston College at Syracuse

3:30, ESPN3
Line: Syracuse -6.5, o/u: 50

Duke at Wake Forest

4:00, ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -16.5, o/u: 70

North Carolina at Notre Dame

7:30, NBC
Line: Notre Dame -3.5, o/u: 62.5

Louisville at NC State

7:30, ACC Network
Line: NC State -6.5, o/u: 56.5

Virginia at BYU

10:15, ESPN2
Line: BYU -2.5, o/u: 64

