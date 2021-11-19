ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

ACC Results So Far
SU: 60-32, ATS: 54-37-1, Point Total: 46-44-1

Friday, November 19

Louisville at Duke

Prediction: Louisville 40, Duke 21
Line: Louisville -20, o/u: 60.5
Saturday, November 20

Florida State at Boston College

12:00, ACC Network
Line: Boston College -1.5, o/u: 55

Wake Forest at Clemson

12:00, ESPN
Line: Clemson -4, o/u: 56.5

Wofford at North Carolina

12:00, EPSN3
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

2:30, NBC
Line: Notre Dame -17, o/u: 59

Virginia at Pitt

3:30, ESPN2
Line: Pitt -14.5, o/u: 66

Syracuse at NC State

4:00, ACC Network
Line: NC State -11.5, o/u: 50.5

Virginia Tech at Miami

7:30, ACC Network
Line: Miami -8, o/u: 56

