ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12
ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
ACC Results So Far
SU: 60-32, ATS: 54-37-1, Point Total: 46-44-1
Friday, November 19
Louisville at Duke
Prediction: Louisville 40, Duke 21
Line: Louisville -20, o/u: 60.5
Final Score: COMING
Saturday, November 20
Florida State at Boston College
12:00, ACC Network
Line: Boston College -1.5, o/u: 55
Wake Forest at Clemson
12:00, ESPN
Line: Clemson -4, o/u: 56.5
Wofford at North Carolina
12:00, EPSN3
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
2:30, NBC
Line: Notre Dame -17, o/u: 59
Virginia at Pitt
3:30, ESPN2
Line: Pitt -14.5, o/u: 66
Syracuse at NC State
4:00, ACC Network
Line: NC State -11.5, o/u: 50.5
Virginia Tech at Miami
7:30, ACC Network
Line: Miami -8, o/u: 56
