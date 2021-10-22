ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC Results So Far
SU: 41-22, ATS: 39-24, Point Total: 32-31

Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

UMass at Florida State

12:00, ACC Network
Line: UMass -35.5, o/u: 59.5

Wake Forest at Army

12:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Wake Forest -3, o/u: 52.5

Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Syracuse at Virginia Tech

12:30, ESPN3
Line: Virginia Tech -3.5, o/u: 45.5

Clemson at Pitt

3:30, ESPN
Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 48

Boston College at Louisville

4:00, ACC Network
Line: Louisville -5.5, o/u: 57

Georgia Tech at Virginia

7:30, ACC Network
Line: Virginia -6.5, o/u: 63.5

NC State at Miami

7:30, ESPN2
Line: NC State -3.5, o/u: 53.5

CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

Recommended Stories