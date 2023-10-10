ACC power rankings: Louisville victory against Notre Dame has Cardinals on the rise

It’s still a bit crowded atop the ACC football standings.

Clemson and Florida State were the preseason favorites to advance to the 2023 ACC Championship Game, but the Seminoles are the only ones living up to their preseason billing.

Now Louisville and North Carolina have joined the fray, with Louisville flashing its mettle by virtue of a 33-20 victory against Notre Dame on Saturday that halted the Fighting Irish’s 30-game regular-season winning streak against ACC opponents.

The Cardinals, who were tabbed for an eighth-place finish in the ACC’s preseason poll, are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the league and one of four ACC programs in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

Here’s a look at how they stack up in our ACC power rankings:

1. Florida State (5-0, 3-0 ACC)

Last week: 1

This week: vs. Syracuse

What to know: Trey Benson averaged 18 yards per carry Saturday vs. Virginia Tech; he may best that figure this week against a Syracuse run defense that allowed 202 yards rushing vs. pass-happy North Carolina.

2. North Carolina (5-0, 2-0)

Last week: 2

This week: vs. Miami

What to know: Behind QB Drake Maye, the Tar Heels are 5-0 for the first time in 26 years.

3. Louisville (6-0, 3-0)

Last week: 5

This week: at Pitt

What to know: Early leader in the clubhouse for ACC Coach of the Year? How about the Cardinals’ Jeff Brohm.

4. Duke (4-1, 1-0)

Last week: 3

This week: vs. N.C. State

What to know: Duke QB Riley Leonard is out because of a high ankle sprain at a tough time for the Blue Devils, who face N.C. State, Florida State and Louisville the next three weeks.

5. Clemson (4-2, 2-2)

Last week: 6

This week: Open

What to know: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says the Tigers are “three plays away from being 5-0.” They’re also one play away from being 3-3.

6. Miami (4-1, 1-1)

Last week: 4

This week: at North Carolina

What to know: The Hurricanes on Saturday debuted their all-black “Miami Nights” uniforms, which may be renamed “Miami Nightmares” after losing to Georgia Tech on the game’s final play.

7. N.C. State (4-2, 1-1)

Last week: 8

This week: at Duke

What to know: QB MJ Morris looks like he’ll be the new man in Raleigh after tossing four TDs in his first start of the season.

8. Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1)

Last week: 12

This week: Open

What to know: One week after being humiliated at home by Bowling Green, the Yellow Jackets stroll into Miami and knock out the Hurricanes. Please explain.

9. Wake Forest (3-2, 0-2)

Last week: 10

This week: at Virginia Tech

What to know: Moving up a spot despite a loss? The improvement is warranted after pushing Clemson to the brink in Death Valley.

10. Syracuse (4-2, 0-2)

Last week: 7

This week: at Florida State

What to know: The Orange’s annual midseason collapse swoon is set to continue Saturday at Florida State.

11. Boston College (3-3, 1-3)

Last week: 11

This week: Open

What to know: Umpire Mark Wilson sent the Eagles’ Thomas Castellanos sprawling following a collision on Saturday, making him the only one on the field who could stop the BC quarterback, who ran for four TDs.

12. Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1)

Last week: 9

This week: vs. Wake Forest

What to know: Virginia Tech’s poor starts continued Saturday at Florida State; the Seminoles were ahed 22-0 before the Hokies gained a first down.

13. Pitt (1-4, 0-2)

Last week: 13

This week: vs. Louisville

What to know: The Panthers are off to their worst start since 2005 and it doesn’t get any easier with Louisville up next.

14. Virginia (1-5, 0-2)

Last week: 14

This week: Open

What to know: The Cavs halted an eight-game losing streak with a win vs. William & Mary last week. Unfortunately that’s their last FCS opponent of the season.

