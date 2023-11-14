ACC power rankings: Louisville can join Florida State in ACC Championship Game by winning at Miami

With only two weeks remaining in the ACC’s regular season, this much is certain – Florida State will play for the ACC title for the first time since 2014.

The Seminoles’ opponent in the Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game will be either Louisville or North Carolina, with the Cardinals controlling their fate. Win at Miami on Saturday and Louisville is in; lose to Miami and the Tar Heels could sneak in the back door, although that would require back-to-back road victories at Clemson and N.C. State.

A trio of league teams remain ranked in both the College Football Playoff rankings as well as the US LBM Coaches Poll, with Florida State leading the way at No. 4 in both.

Eight of the league’s 14 teams already are bowl-eligible, and four others – Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Wake Forest – remain mathematically alive for bowl spots, so there’s plenty to be gained (or lost) during the final two weeks.

Here’s how we stack the ACC teams this week:

1. Florida State (10-0, 8-0)

Last week: 1

This week: vs. North Alabama

What to know: Late-season breather: Can the Seminoles find a way to slip past 3-7 FCS foe North Alabama?

2. Louisville (9-1, 6-1)

Last week: 2

This week: at Miami

What to know: The Cardinals, who have cracked the Top 10 for the first time in seven years, could be ripe for an upset.

3. North Carolina (8-2, 4-2)

Last week: 3

This week: at Clemson

What to know: UNC coach Mack Brown said he wanted to throw up after watching strong performances by upcoming foes Clemson and N.C. State on Saturday; Duke coach Mike Elko likely was nauseous, too, after reviewing his team’s two-overtime loss to the Tar Heels.

4. NC State (7-3, 4-2)

Last week: 4

This week: at Virginia Tech

What to know: Brennan Armstrong is back at QB for the Wolfpack, which will take a three-game winning streak to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

5. Clemson (6-4, 3-4)

Last week: 5

This week: vs. North Carolina

What to know: It took eight games, but the Tigers appear to be getting their groove back.

6. Miami (6-4, 2-4)

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Louisville

What to know: After pushing Florida State last week, the Hurricanes would like nothing more than to rebound with a win against the Cardinals.

7. Duke (6-4, 3-3)

Last week: 7

This week: at Virginia

What to know: The Blue Devils no longer resemble the team that opened the season by beating Clemson.

8. Virginia Tech (5-5, 4-2)

Last week: 9

This week: vs. NC State

What to know: The Hokies piled up 600 yards in a win at Boston College on Saturday and enter this week’s game as three-point favorites against the Wolfpack.

9. Georgia Tech (5-5, 3-3)

Last week: 8

This week: vs. Syracuse

What to know: It’s the biggest game of the year for the Yellow Jackets, who will go bowling with a win vs. the Orange.

Clemson defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart (19) sacks Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) during the third quarter Nov 11, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

10. Boston College (6-4, 3-3)

Last week: 10

This week: at Pitt

What to know: The Eagles had a five-game winning streak snapped Saturday, but should get win No. 7 this week at Pitt.

11. Virginia (2-8, 1-5)

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Duke

What to know: The Academia Bowl. Don’t bet against the Cavaliers, who have shown plenty of mettle this season while losing five games by seven points or less.

12. Wake Forest (4-6, 1-6)

Last week: 11

This week: at Notre Dame

What to know: Saddled with six losses for the first time in five years, things don’t get any easier for the Demon Deacons, who face former teammate Sam Hartman and Notre Dame on the road Saturday.

SHINING MOMENT: Philip Florenzo is the best Clemson football player you've never heard of, which is a good thing

13. Syracuse (5-5, 1-5)

Last week: 14

This week: at Georgia Tech

What to know: Not sure which was more impressive Saturday: Syracuse’s win vs. Pitt in Yankee Stadium, an impromptu back flip during a play by QB Garrett Shrader, or the fact that the Orange had three 100-yard rushers.

14. Pitt (2-8, 1-5)

Last week: 13

This week: vs. Boston College

What to know: After allowing 382 yards rushing vs. Syracuse, the Panthers now face BC QB Tom Castellanos, who’s rushed for more than 800 yards this season.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: ACC power rankings: Louisville tries to clinch ACC championship berth