ACC Power Rankings: Clemson, Wake Forest, Virginia improving NCAA Tournament odds

The national narrative surrounding the ACC is that the league could get fewer NCAA Tournament bids than the Mountain West.

As it stands, five teams in the league look like they should be positioned to have an enjoyable Selection Sunday.

No. 3 UNC and No. 9 Duke, the only ACC teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, continue to pace the pack, but three squads behind the Tar Heels and Blue Devils continue to improve their NCAA Tournament resumes.

Virginia is the hottest team in the league, Clemson just got a statement win in Chapel Hill and Wake Forest has some big-time games on the horizon. Here’s a look at the latest ACC basketball power rankings.

1. UNC

The Tar Heels remain the favorite in the ACC, but losses in two of their last three games is a cause for concern. UNC can’t afford to rest on the work it did in the first half of league play. There’s still a lot of work left to do.

2. Duke

It’s never a good sign when energy and effort are issues in February. The Blue Devils were better in that department against Notre Dame, so maybe Jon Scheyer’s squad will follow a similar script to last year’s team. The talent is there, but the effort has to match it.

FUTURE ACC TOURNEY SITES: Where will the ACC men's basketball tournament be next year? ACC announces future sites

WHAT'S UP WITH UNC?: What went wrong in UNC basketball's loss to Clemson and what it means for the ACC race

DUKE'S RESPONSE AFTER UNC LOSS: Jon Scheyer employs ‘old-school Duke day' and Blue Devils respond vs. Notre Dame

3. Virginia

The Cavaliers are the hottest team in the ACC as winners of seven straight. The Hoos also haven’t played the top two teams in the league – Duke and UNC – but they’ll soon get those opportunities.

4. Clemson

With their second win in Chapel Hill since 2020, the Tigers had arguably the biggest victory of the week in college basketball. There aren’t a lot of blockbuster games on the horizon, but there are plenty of potholes that could push Clemson in the wrong direction.

5. Wake Forest

After winning their last two games by 29 points (wow), the Demon Deacons jumped into the top 25 on KenPom.com. Their next three games – vs. NC State, at Duke and at Virginia – could be the stretch we look back on when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed.

6. Virginia Tech

There seems to be a dip after the top five teams in the league. As losers of six of their last 10 games, the Hokies haven’t been able to consistently string together wins in conference play. Virginia Tech hasn’t had much reliability to aid veteran guards Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla.

7. Pitt

The Panthers have two of the most impressive wins in the league (vs. Wake Forest, at Duke) but they were also swept by Syracuse. Pitt is off this weekend, so it’ll have a few extra days to prepare for a trip to Virginia. The Panthers will need ‘em.

8. Florida State

That loss to Louisville is going to haunt the Seminoles for the rest of the season. A team known for its disruptive defense, Florida State gave up 100 against the Cardinals. After looking like it had turned the corner in January, FSU has taken a step back in February.

9. NC State

After a hot start in the ACC, the Wolfpack has lost four of its last six games and things aren’t going to get any easier. With trips to Wake Forest and Clemson next on the schedule, NC State could be in full panic mode before March arrives.

10. Miami

Injuries continue to be the main theme of Miami’s season, but scoring 38 points at Virginia is the low point for a team that started the year with hopes of returning to the FInal Four. At this point, the Hurricanes are fighting to avoid playing on the first day of the ACC Tournament.

11. Boston College

The Eagles have four losses that ended as two-possession games, so the chances have been there for Earl Grant’s group. BC has won two of its last three games in those scenarios, so maybe this team can avoid another losing season.

12. Syracuse

Adrian Autry just kicked a player off the team and the Orange needed a goaltending call to survive a game against Louisville. Clemson and UNC are up next at the Dome.

13. Georgia Tech

Damon Stoudamire’s reaction after Georgia Tech’s loss to Wake Forest says it all. To paraphrase, the Yellow Jackets got their butts whooped. But with Notre Dame and Louisville up next, maybe they can dish out some pain of their own.

14. Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish’s defense continues to be an area of strength. You never have to worry about the fight of Micah Shrewsberry’s club.

15. Louisville

If you’re looking for something positive, the Cardinals have averaged 96.5 points in their last two games. Unfortunately, their defense remains the worst in the ACC.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Clemson, Wake Forest, Virginia on rise