ACC only conference to sport six undefeated teams

“The ACC is just a basketball conference! College football’s best teams and players belong in the SEC!”

Both are statements that, if you’re a college football fan, have likely heard over the years.

Through four weeks of the 2023 college football season, the SEC has three undefeated teams – none of which are Alabama. Instead, the undefeated are: Georgia, Kentucky and Mizzou.

Outside of Clemson, the ACC isn’t great in football, right?

Completely false. Ironically enough, Clemson is actually at .500 after four weeks.

The ACC sports a nation-leading SIX, undefeated 4-0 teams after four weeks in college football – Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Syracuse, Duke and – who would’ve ever thought – UNC. This is also the most, single-season 4-0 teams in ACC history.

The conference with the most undefeated teams in the FBS 📈 @ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/mh7C6pynPv — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 25, 2023

The Seminoles are led by head coach Mike Norvell and a program that seems to finally have re-taken its name as the ACC’s best. Louisville is led by quarterback Jack Plummer, Miami is quarterbacked by Tyler Van Dyke, Syracuse is using a combination of high-scoring offense and shutdown defense, Duke is also tapping into its strong defense and star quarterback Riley Leonard, while your Tar Heels have the complete package – a star quarterback in Drake Maye, a budding star running back in Omarion Hampton, a suddenly-strong defense and one of college football’s most likeable and experienced head coaches in Mack Brown.

There’s a potential for UNC to match up with one of these undefeated teams in two weeks, as Syracuse comes to Chapel Hill on Saturday, Oct. 7 for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The Orange have to get through Clemson first, however, as the Tigers travel up to New York on Saturday, Sept. 30 for a 12 p.m. kickoff.

Who would’ve thought the ACC would be ruling college football right now?

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire