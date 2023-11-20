Advertisement

ACC men’s basketball leaders as of Nov. 19

Geoffrey Clark
·2 min read

We continue to see more of who will make the ACC special this season. Even if these particular players aren’t all at the top of the statistical leaderboards at the end of the season, they still will be worth watching throughout the season. Here’s who’s most worth watching in the conference leading into Thanksgiving week:

Scoring: Judah Mintz, Syracuse - 23.0 PPG

Nov 14, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/syracuse/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Syracuse Orange;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Syracuse Orange</a> guard Judah Mintz (3) dunks the ball against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/colgate/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Colgate Raiders;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Colgate Raiders</a> during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 13.3 RPG

Nov 17, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/n-carolina/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:North Carolina Tar Heels;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">North Carolina Tar Heels</a> forward Armando Bacot (5) with Marcus Paige director of team and player development in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh - 6.3 APG

Mar 19, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/pittsburgh/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Pittsburgh Panthers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Pittsburgh Panthers</a> mascot reacts during the game against the Xavier Musketeers in the second round of the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech - 78.8 FG%

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – JANUARY 18: Lynn Kidd #15 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/virginia-tech/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Virginia Tech Hokies;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Virginia Tech Hokies</a> dunks in the first half during a game against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/virginia/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Virginia Cavaliers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Virginia Cavaliers</a> at John Paul Jones Arena on January 18, 2023 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

3-point field goal percentage and free-throw percentage: Wooga Poplar, Miami - 59.4 3PFG% | 1.000 FT%

Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Wooga Poplar (55) reacts against the Auburn Tigers in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Steals: Maliq Brown, Syracuse - 3.3 SPG

Nov 8, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Maliq Brown (1) and <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/canisius/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Canisius Golden Griffins;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Canisius Golden Griffins</a> guard TJ Gadsden (21) for a loose ball in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Blocks co-leader: Federiko Federiko, Pittsburgh - 3.0 BPG

Feb 21, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers center Federiko Federiko (33) blocks the shot attempt of <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/georgia-tech/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets</a> forward Jalon Moore (14) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Blocks co-leader: Quinten Post, Boston College - 3.0 BPG

Oct 25, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/boston-coll/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Boston College Eagles;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Boston College Eagles</a> player Quinten Post speaks to the media during the ACC Tipoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: JJ Starling, Syracuse - 36.5 MPG

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: JJ Starling #2 of the Syracuse Orange reacts during the second half against the Colgate Raiders at JMA Wireless Dome on November 14, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire