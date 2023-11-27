Advertisement

ACC men’s basketball leaders as of Nov. 26

We are heading into the end of November. What does this mean as far as college basketball? Not much because no conference games have been played yet, so we only are left to imagine how well the current statistical leaders will play against that competition. Until then, here are those leaders as we get close to December:

Scoring: PJ Hall, Clemson - 21.4 PPG

Clemson junior forward PJ Hall (24) reacts after a dunk near Winthrop forward Kelton Talford (4) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Monday, November 6, 2023. Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 11.7 RPG

Nov 24, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/n-carolina/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:North Carolina Tar Heels;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">North Carolina Tar Heels</a> forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts after scoring during the first half against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/arkansas/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Arkansas Razorbacks;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Arkansas Razorbacks</a> at Imperial Arena. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh - 6.2 APG

Nov 24, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/pittsburgh/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Pittsburgh Panthers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Pittsburgh Panthers</a> guard Carlton Carrington (7) grabs a rebound in the first half against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/oregon-st/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Oregon State Beavers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Oregon State Beavers</a> at Barclay Center. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech - 74.5 FG%

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/virginia-tech/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Virginia Tech Hokies;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Virginia Tech Hokies</a> center Lynn Kidd (15) dunks the ball against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/boise-st/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Boise State Broncos;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Boise State Broncos</a> in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field goal percentage and free-throw percentage: Wooga Poplar, Miami - 59.4 3PFG% | 1.000 FT%

Feb 4, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami guard Wooga Poplar (55) smiles with Miami guard Jordan Miller (11) after making a three-point shot late in the game with Clemson during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Steals: Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman, Virginia - 2.8 SPG

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 10: Brevin Galloway #11 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/clemson/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Clemson Tigers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Clemson Tigers</a> battles Ryan Dunn #13 and Reece Beekman #2 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/virginia/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Virginia Cavaliers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Virginia Cavaliers</a> for a rebound during the first half in the semifinals of the ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum Complex on March 10, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Blocks co-leader: Federiko Federiko, Pittsburgh - 2.8 BPG

Nov 24, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Oregon State Beavers center Chol Marial (15) shoots the ball over Pittsburgh Panthers center Federiko Federiko (33) in the second half at Barclay Center. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Blocks co-leader: Naheem McLeod, Syracuse - 2.8 BPG

Nov 8, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/syracuse/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Syracuse Orange;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Syracuse Orange</a> center Naheem McLeod (10) blocks a shot by <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/canisius/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Canisius Golden Griffins;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Canisius Golden Griffins</a> forward Youri Fritz (4) in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest - 36.2 MPG

Nov 17, 2023; Charleston, SC, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/wake-forest/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Wake Forest Demon Deacons;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Wake Forest Demon Deacons</a> guard Cameron Hildreth (2) on the court in the second half against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/towson/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Towson Tigers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Towson Tigers</a> at TD Arena. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

