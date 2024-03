Well, we finally have reached March. The spotlight will shine bright on every team from here on out. But nowhere where the spotlight shine brighter than on the players most expected to lead their teams. That includes the ACC’s major statistical leaders, and you can find those players below:

Scoring: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 21.5 PPG

Mar 2, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) is guarded by North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Michael O’Connell (12) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 10.3 RPG

Mar 2, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) shoots against North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Ben Middlebrooks (34) (left) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Reece Beekman, Virginia - 5.9 APG

Feb 28, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) dribbles the ball against against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Conte Forum. Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech - 66.4 FG%

Mar 2, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies center Lynn Kidd (15) shoots the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Marqus Marion (1) during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field goal percentage: DJ Horne, NC State - 43.1 3PFG%

Mar 2, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard DJ Horne (0) brings the ball up court against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: Joseph Girard III, Clemson - 95.1 FT%

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – MARCH 02: Joseph Girard III #11 of the Clemson Tigers takes a shot over Braeden Shrewsberry #11 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Joyce Center on March 02, 2024 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Steals: Maliq Brown, Syracuse - 2.2 SPG

Feb 27, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Maliq Brown (1) and guard JJ Starling (2) strip the ball from Virginia Tech Hokies forward Mylyjael Poteat in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Blocks: Ryan Dunn, Virginia - 2.4 BPG

Mar 2, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) drives to the basket a Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest - 35.0 MPG

Mar 2, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) drives to the basket Virginia Tech Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor (0) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

